PM Modi to Address World Environment Summit 2024 in UAE

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the World Environment Summit in the UAE as the guest of honour on February 14. This is the second time that PM Modi has been invited to speak at such a summit of high importance in Abu Dhabi, the first being in 2018. Scheduled from February 12 to 14, the event will host over 1,000 exhibitors from the research sector, highlighting ongoing research and innovations across various fields. A total of 100 countries will participate in the trade show as visiting countries, while 33 countries will join as partners.

The development comes just a month after the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited India last month to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as the chief guest. UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed acknowledged the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, initiated by PM Modi, as a vital platform for economic growth and investment expertise exchange.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister Modi’s address in Dubai is part of his broader visit to the UAE, where he will also address the mega diaspora event, Ahlan (Hello) Modi, in Abu Dhabi on February 13. The Zayed Sports City Stadium will host the grand gathering, touted as the largest diaspora event since Madison Square Garden in 2014.

The UAE is home to a substantial Indian diaspora, numbering 3.5 million, one of the largest overseas Indian communities globally. On February 14, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the UAE’s first traditional stone temple, the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The Hindu temple is symbolic of the UAE’s ethos of inclusivity and tolerance. The land for the temple was given by the UAE government in 2015.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited UAE last year in a boost to the India-UAE relationship. During his visit, three MoUs were signed. The first MoU was signed to establish a framework to encourage the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions by the Governors of respective Central Banks, the second MoU pertained to the interlinking of payment and messaging systems and the third, plans were set in motion for the establishment of the Indian Institute of Technology–Delhi in Abu Dhabi.

