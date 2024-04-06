Pakistan Retorts to Rajnath Singh's Comment; Asserts Its Firm Resolve to 'Defence Itself'

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday said it stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty, a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made it clear that India will enter Pakistan if terrorists run away to the neighbouring nation after carrying out terror strikes in the country.

A statement by the Foreign Office here said that Pakistan has always demonstrated its commitment to peace in the region but its desire for peace should not be misconstrued.

History attests to Pakistan's firm resolve and ability to protect and defend itself, the Foreign Office said in a statement while criticising India's ruling dispensation for resorting to hateful rhetoric for electoral gains.

The Foreign Office's statement came in response to Singh's statement on Friday that if terrorists try to disturb peace in India or carry out terror activities, a befitting response will be given and if they (the terrorists) run away to Pakistan, India will enter the neighbouring country to kill them.

Singh was responding to a question on a report by the UK daily, The Guardian,' that claimed Indian intelligence agencies carried out assassinations of terrorists in Pakistan as part of an emboldened approach to national security after 2019.

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty against any act of aggression and dismissed India's claims of military superiority.

India's assertion of its preparedness to extra-judicially execute more civilians, arbitrarily pronounced as terrorists', inside Pakistan constitutes a clear admission of culpability.

"It is imperative for the international community to hold India accountable for its heinous and illegal actions," the statement said, adding that such "irresponsible behaviour not only undermines regional peace but also impedes the prospects of constructive engagement in the long term.

In his response, Singh also asserted that India always wants to maintain good relations with its neighbour. Whatever it is, they (Pakistan) are our neighbouring country. Look at the history. To date, we have neither attacked any country in the world nor tried to occupy an inch of the land of any country. This has been the nature of India.

But if anyone shows India angry eyes, again and again, comes to India and tries to promote terrorist activities, we will not spare them, Singh asserted.