Next Two Years Challenging for Coalition Govt Due to Economic, Political Instability: Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad (Pakistan): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said that the next two years will be quite challenging for the new coalition government in Pakistan due to fragile economic situation and political instability, Dawn newspaper reported.

Sharif made the remarks at the PML-N parlimentary party meeting which he co-chaired alongside his brother and party president Shehbaz Sharif. He backed the deal between PML-N and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to form the government and expressed hope that Shehbaz Sharif will rid the country of all 'gigantic' problems'. Nawaz Sharif said, "Shehbaz is the party's nominee for the office of prime minister while Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is our candidate for the post of the National Assembly speaker," according to the Pakistan-based daily Dawn.

In his remarks at the PML-N parliamentary party meeting, Nawaz Sharif said the new government will have to face the opposition vehemently initially and added that the first job should be to reduce inflation and improve governance. He stated that the new government will have ample opportunity to do a lot for people of Pakistan after two years, Dawn reported. Praising Shehbaz Sharif's work during the PML-N-led coalition governmment, he said, "The way Shehbaz Sharif had run the government for 16 months was quite challenging; even I could not manage," he added.

He criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for what he termed "promoting" the politics of hatred and misguiding the youth of Pakistan. The decisions announced by Nawaz Sharif endorsed an agreement between the PML-N and PPP regarding a power-sharing formula. According to the power-sharing formula of two parties,the office of the PM and the NA speaker will be given to the PML-N while PPP will have other coveted positions, like Senate chairman and president.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif recalled the achievements of PML-N and Nawaz Sharif in the previous tenures. He said Nawaz Sharif had rid Pakistan of electricity crisis and developed a network of motorways across the country, Dawn reported. Shehbaz Sharif said that with the support of the coalition parties, he would try his best to overcome the problems faced by Pakistan. He also called for pledges from the PML-N MNA-elect to put an end to the woes of people of Pakistan. He stated that after the three independent candidates joined the party, the total number of PML-N seats in the National Assembly has rose to 104.

After the meeting of allied parties, a delegation visited Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's residence in Islamabad to convince him to join the government. JUIF chief told his erstwhile allies that his party members will take oath in the maiden session. However, the meeting remained inconclusive, with PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq expressing hope that the JUI-F would rejoin the alliance. On February 27, Opposition parties - the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) rejected the results of elections held in Pakistan on February 8 and demanded fresh polls, Dawn reported.

The three parties have warned that they would not remain silent and the protest against the alleged rigging will continue with more force and intensity. The three parties, which has recently joined hands to protest against the "'manipulated and rigged' elections" announced setting up of a committee to plan a 'protest campaign.

A large number of workers of the three parties gathered outside the Karachi Press Club and held protest in line a province-wide call for observing the 'black day,' according to Dawn report. The opposition parties had given the call to observe the black day in protest against the police action to scatter their protest planned outside the Sindh Assembly on February 25 over alleged rigging in the elections held on February 8. Carrying placards and banners, the protesters shouted slogans against 'theft' of mandate. Some of the protesters even carried black flags.