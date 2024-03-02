Pak Court Confirms Interim Bail of Imran Khan in 4 Cases Related to May 9 Violence and Others

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

A Pakistani court has confirmed the interim bail of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in four cases related to the May 9 violence and others, according to a media report on Saturday.

A Pakistani court has affirmed former prime minister Imran Khan's temporary bail in four cases pertaining to the incident on May 9 and others.

Lahore: A Pakistani court has confirmed the interim bail of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in four cases related to the May 9 violence and others, according to a media report on Saturday. The 71-year-old Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder is currently incarcerated at Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala jail in multiple cases.

On May 9 last year, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander house), Mianwali air base, the ISI building in Faisalabad, and the Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. During the hearing of the bail petitions of the PTI founder on Friday, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Arshad Javed confirmed Khan's interim bail in four cases related to the May 9 violence and others, The News International newspaper reported on Saturday.

The court confirmed the interim bail of Khan in cases of attack on police outside Zaman Park, murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, torching of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk, subject to furnishing of surety bonds of PKR 500,000, the report said.

Another ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal extended the interim bail of the former premier in three cases of May 9 violence till March 7. The court extended the interim bail in cases of attacking the Jinnah House, Askari Tower and the torching of Shadman police station, the report said.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

TAGGED:

Interim BailPakistan CourtImran Khan

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.