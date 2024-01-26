On Republic Day, Macron extends open arms invitation to Indian students in France

New Delhi: As India celebrates Republic Day, Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest at this year's parade, wooed Indian students with an open arms invitation unveiling his country's plan to facilitate education of students from India in French language through various measures.

France has set a target of having over 30,000 students by 2030, he said. "30,000 Indian students in France in 2030. It's a very ambitious target, but I am determined to make it happen," Macron said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Explaining France's measures, he said his country would aid the students and international classes would conducted to allow students who do not speak French to study in universities in that country.

"We are developing the network of Alliances francaises, with new centres to learn French. We are creating international classes which will allow students, who do not necessarily speak French, to join our universities," Macron said.

He continued, "Last but not least, we will facilitate the visa process for any former Indian students who studied in France."

Macron said France has 35 universities in the QS ranking, and about 15 in the Times higher education ranking. "We have now 35 universities in the QS ranking and about 15 in the Times higher education ranking. India and France have so much to do together, now and in the future. We will achieve this with you, our young people, in exchange and cooperation, in trust, in friendship!" it added.

French President Emmanuel Macron watched India's 75th Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path today. As the chief guest at the ceremony, Macron witnessed the grand military parade and the cultural performances along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Union Cabinet, foreign diplomats, and a host of other dignitaries.

Wishing India and its people on Republic Day, Macron in a post on X said, "My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people. My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let’s celebrate!

Macron's announcement came after India announced its decision to confer Padma Shri on two distinguished personalities from France - yoga teacher Charlotte Chopin and author Pierre-Sylvain Filliozat . Filliozat, born in 1936 in France, is a Professor of Sanskrit (emeritus) and a Member of the Academie des Inscriptions et Belles-lettres in Paris.

He conducts research in Indology, Sanskrit grammar (Vyakarana), poetry and poetics, tantra, especially the Sanskrit literature of Shaivasiddhanta school, history of Indian architecture and temples. He has published books and articles in French, English and Sanskrit on Panini’s grammar, Patanjali’s Mahabhasya, Shaivagamas, temple architecture in Hampi and others. He has also authored the book 'The Sanskrit Language.'

Chopin's commitment to yoga has inspired none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, himself a staunch supporter of the practice. Modi had interacted with Chopin in Paris on July 14, 2023. During the meeting, he lauded Chopin’s deep faith in yoga and her ground-breaking work in its promotion in France.