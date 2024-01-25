Jaipur: Macron, Modi Likely to Use UPI for Transaction at Hawa Mahal

Jaipur: French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to use UPI for transactions in Hawa Mahal, Jaipur on Thursday. President Macron will land in Rajasthan's capital in the afternoon, after which he will head towards Amber Fort.

At Amber Fort, he will receive a cultural welcome and will also witness a small exhibition of local artefacts at Amber Fort's Diwan-i-Khas. Post his visit to Amber Fort, the French President will dash towards Jantar Mantar, where he will be greeted by Prime Minister Modi and shown the ancient Indian astronomical prowess.

At Hawa Mahal, both leaders will shop at local shops, and transactions are likely to be done through UPI. After finishing the Shobha Yatra, President Macron will head towards Rambagh Palace, where he will be hosted for a dinner by Prime Minister Modi.

Macron will head directly to Jaipur airport to emplane for Delhi, as he is the chief guest on Republic Day. Macron's visit caps the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

Ahead of the French President's visit, the pink city of Jaipur has been decked up with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Macron.

On this occasion, a French armed forces contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside Indian troops and aviators.

Macron will "tour Amber Fort and interact with artisans, stakeholders in Indo-French cultural projects, as well as students. Thereafter, he will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders will visit a few landmarks of the Pink City together, including Jantar Mantar, according to an official statement.

Following their tour, the two leaders will hold in-depth bilateral talks. Later on January 26, President Macron will attend the Republic Day parade as the chief guest.