Jaishankar projects Africa as growth destination, pledges India's help; also mentions Global South

Abuja: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Nigeria, exuded confidence in the growth potential of Africa and called for further deepening of the India-Nigeria partnership and promotion of business opportunities between the two nations.

The EAM was speaking at the India-Nigeria Business Forum in Abuja, Nigeria on Monday (local time). "Glad to address the India-Nigeria Business Forum organised by CII and NICCI. Underlined that deepening our economic partnership is key to the expansion of our ties. Encouraged businesses to enhance their networking, identify regulatory and policy impediments and utilize opportunities," Jaishankar posted on X.

Addressing the event, he said, "If there are some big geopolitical bets India is taking, is on the rise of Africa. We are betting that in the next decade, we are going to see amazing transformation here. Whether it is opening more embassies, encouraging more trade and investments, creating more opportunities for political contacts, getting the system to know each other more".

"That is our objective, because we want to strengthen our relationship with Africa not in the future but from yesterday," he added. The EAM stressed the further strengthening of India-Nigeria relations while elaborating on the areas in which the two countries can collaborate. He said that India would like to bring its experience and learning in Nigeria while assuring Abuja of business opportunities in New Delhi.

"We will continue to push the system, motivate business, address obstacles and facilitate, and look for new opportunity. There are a lot of changes in both countries...a very good example is in the digital field, green and clean energy, agriculture," Jaishankar said. He added, "A lot of our experience and learning, we would like to bring here. At the same time, I would like to assure Nigerian business that there are opportunities in India too".

EAM Jaishankar is on a visit to Nigeria from January 21-23. India and Nigeria have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations. This is EAM's first visit to Nigeria, which will further consolidate bilateral relations between the two countries, according to Ministry of External Affairs release. Prior to this, he also led the Indian delegation at the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), to be held in Kampala, Uganda. He also met several foreign leaders and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the summit.

At the same, Jaishankar, who later spoke at an event at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, shed light on the essence of the Global South as a movement, a mindset, and a commitment to practical global betterment.

Jaishankar highlighted India's "proud" G20 presidency, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the initiative for the African Union's historic permanent membership. Nigeria's active participation in both the G20 and the Voice of the Global South Summit underscored the collaborative approach in shaping the global conversation.

Jaishankar delved into the core principles defining the Global South, highlighting non-intervention, non-interference, non-judgmental, and non-alliance as key facets. "So, I would say Global South, most of all, is a mindset. But it is a mindset which has some core principles. These are principles from our habits, from our political culture, from the way we have practiced international relations over the last 60, 70, 80 years. For example, non-intervention, for example, non-interference or being non-judgmental or non-alliance," said the EAM. However, he underscored a positive definition, asserting that the Global South is fundamentally about solidarity, "having a heart, and being willing to share." The minister provided a vivid example of India's commitment to the Global South through its vaccine diplomacy.