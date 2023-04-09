New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will pay a six-day official visit to Uganda and Mozambique starting on Monday. He will visit Uganda from April 10 to 12 . The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announcing the visit said on Sunday that Jaishankar's first destination would be Uganda. During the visit, he is expected to hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart Foreign Minister of Uganda General Jeje Odongo and call on leadership of the country and meet other ministers.

He will also inaugurate the transit campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Jinja. A bilateral MoU between the Government of India and the Government of Uganda, on setting up of the first-ever campus of NFSU outside India, is likely to be signed during the visit. He will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of a solar-powered water supply project in Uganda. He will also address the trade and business community of Uganda and have interaction with the Indian diaspora.

Jaishankar will visit Mozambique from April 13 to 15 . This will be the first-ever visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to the Republic of Mozambique. During the visit, EAM will call on top leadership and also co-chair the 5th Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo. He is also expected to meet several other Ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique. The EAM will also interact with the Indian diaspora based in Mozambique. The EAM’s visit to Uganda and Mozambique is expected to further strengthen India’s strong bilateral relations with these two countries.