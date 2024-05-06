Israeli Army Tells Palestinians to Temporarily Evacuate Parts of Rafah Ahead of an Expected Assault

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : May 6, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

Updated : May 6, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

An army spokesman said that Israel has expanded humanitarian aid into Muwasi, and the development came a day after Hamas militants launched a strike with rockets from the area that killed three Israeli soldiers.
Israeli soldiers drive a tank at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel. (Photo: AP)

An army spokesman said that Israel has expanded humanitarian aid into Muwasi, and the development came a day after Hamas militants launched a strike with rockets from the area that killed three Israeli soldiers.

Jerusalem: The Israeli army on Monday ordered tens of thousands of people in the southern Gaza city of Rafah to begin evacuating, signalling that a long-promised ground invasion could be imminent.

The announcement complicated last-ditch efforts by international mediators, including the director of the CIA, to broker a cease-fire. Hamas and Qatar, a key mediator, have warned that an invasion of Rafah could derail the talks.

Israel has described Rafah as the last significant Hamas stronghold after seven months of war, and its leaders have repeatedly said they need to carry out a ground invasion to defeat the Islamic militant group.

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an army spokesman, said some 100,000 people were being ordered to move to a nearby Israel-declared humanitarian zone called Muwasi. He said Israel was preparing a limited-scope operation and would not say whether this was the beginning of a broader invasion of the city. But last October, Israel did not formally announce the launch of a ground invasion that continues to this day.

The move comes a day after Hamas militants carried out a deadly rocket attack from the area that killed three Israeli soldiers. Shoshani said Israel published a map of the evacuation area, and that orders were being issued through leaflets dropped from the sky, text messages and radio broadcasts.

He said Israel has expanded humanitarian aid into Muwasi, including field hospitals, tents, food and water. Israel's plan to invade Rafah has raised global alarm because of the potential for harm to more than a million Palestinian civilians sheltering there.

About 1.4 million Palestinians more than half of Gaza's population are jammed into the town and its surroundings. Most of them fled their homes elsewhere in the territory to escape Israel's onslaught and now face another wrenching move, or the danger of facing the brunt of a new assault.

They live in densely packed tent camps, overflowing UN shelters or crowded apartments, and are dependent on international aid for food, with sanitation systems and medical facilities infrastructure crippled.

The United States, Israel's closest ally, has repeatedly urged Israel not to carry out the invasion, saying it does not have a credible plan to protect civilians. But even as the US, Egypt and Qatar have pushed for a cease-fire agreement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated last week that the military would move on the town with or without a deal to achieve its goal of destroying the Hamas militant group.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant claimed Hamas wasn't serious about a deal and warned of a powerful operation in the very near future in Rafah". His comments came after Hamas attacked Israel's main crossing point on Sunday for delivering assistance, killing three soldiers. Shoshani would not say whether the upcoming Rafah operation is a response to Sunday's killing. He said the incident would have no effect on the amounts of badly needed aid entering Gaza because other crossing points remain operational.

He wouldn't comment, however, on US warnings not to invade and wasn't clear on whether the evacuation was coordinated with Egypt. Egypt, a strategic partner of Israel, has said that an Israeli military seizure of the Gaza-Egypt border which is supposed to be demilitarised or any move to push Palestinians into Egypt would threaten its four-decade-old peace agreement with Israel.

Read More

  1. Amid Israel-Palestine Conflict, First Batch of 60 Indian Construction Workers Leaves for Israel
  2. Haryana CM Wishes 'Best of Luck' to 530 Israel-Bound Job Aspirants From state as First Batch Departs
Last Updated :May 6, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.