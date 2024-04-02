Amid Israel-Palestine Conflict, First Batch of 60 Indian Construction Workers Leaves for Israel

New Delhi : In a significant development, 60 Indian workers left for Israel on Tuesday as confirmed by the Israel embassy in New Delhi. It may be recalled that amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, earlier this year, Israel has sought for Indian workers for caregivers, construction, and agriculture sectors to replace with the Palestinian workers.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Israel's ambassador to India, Naor Gilon said, "Today we had a farewell event from the first batch of 60+ Indian construction workers going to Israel under the G2G agreement. This is an outcome of the hard work of many, including @NSDCINDIA. I’m sure that the workers become ‘ambassadors’ of the great P2P relations between India and Israel".

However, it is important to note that on March 5 this year, an Indian national was killed and another two were injured when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah militants struck an orchard near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot. Thereafter, India issued an advisory urging its nationals working in Israeli border areas to relocate to safe areas within the country due to prevailing situations.

"Given the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel," the Indian embassy in Israel had said in its advisory. "The Embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," it added.

Although the Indian workers have left for Israel amid the ongoing conflict, there is a fear of the possibility of causality as a result of which India issued an advisory earlier. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to comment on the 60 Indian workers who left for Israel today.