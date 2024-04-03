Haryana CM Wishes 'Best of Luck' to 530 Israel-Bound Job Aspirants From state as First Batch Departs

Chandigarh: The first group consisting of 530 youths left Haryana to seek jobs in Israel amid the labour crisis in the Middle Eastern country owing to its ongoing war with Palestine on Tuesday, April 2. Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Saini spoke to the youths over a telephone call and wished them the 'best of luck'.

Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon and government representatives marked the departure of the first group of Indian construction workers headed for employment in Israel during the conflict on April 2. Former CM Manohar Lal, virtually, thanked the state government and the CM for this cooperation.



Israel faced severe labour shortages after it forbade thousands of Palestinians from working in Israel in the wake of Hamas terror strikes on October 7. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed expediting the process with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December. The Israeli government made an urgent request for construction workers in November 2023.



These youth will be credited a salary of 1.37 lakh Indian rupees per month besides being provided with several other necessary facilities and perks. After the success of the first phase, the Haryana government is preparing to release the vacancies for the second phase. In January 2024, there was a demand for Indian youths across 13,294 posts in 7 countries.

Out of the 1,370 candidates who applied for the recruitment process, only 530 could make it to Israel. Tickets for the youths were booked by the Israel Builders Association. This recruitment process was organised in Haryana's Rohtak from January 16 to 20.

Israel's demand for construction workers with relevant skills in framework, shuttering, carpentry, plastering, and shaping ceramic tiles was as high as 10,000. Besides the salary, the company was also ready to provide overtime pay.

The workers should have class 10 pass certificates, three years of experience in any relevant fields, and be between 25 and 45 years old. Apart from this, medical insurance, food, accommodation and a bonus of Rs 16,515 per month would be given to the workers.

Why is there a labour crisis in Israel?: After the Israel-Hamas war, work permits of a large number of Palestinians in Israel were cancelled. Israel's manufacturing industry has been looking for employees from other countries including India to fill the vacant posts since last year. Hence, a huge demand for skilled labourers.