India to Participate at G20 FMM in Brazil, Food Security, Reform of Global Governance on Agenda

New Delhi: India is all set to participate at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) in Rio de Janeiro scheduled to take place from February 21 to 22 and food security will see a major push during the meeting. Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will represent India at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the G20 Foreign Ministers have been meeting as a group since 2012, and the FMM in Rio would be its 10th meeting. Over the years, the G20 FMM has grown in importance and has become a valuable forum for discussions on a range of international issues and related matters of shared concern among G20 Members.

Rio de Janeiro will host one of the most important meetings in global diplomacy, with the participation of the world's largest economies' Foreign Affairs Ministers for the G20's first ministerial meeting in 2024, presided over by Brazil. The meeting is taking place during a period of great geopolitical instability, with crises erupting in various parts of the world.

Among the most pressing issues to be discussed are the situation in the Middle East and the Russian offensive in Ukraine, which continue to generate global concern over the humanitarian crisis and the geopolitical and economic consequences of the conflicts. In the context of global crises and tensions, the meeting seeks to address urgent issues, from conflicts in the Middle East to the need for reforms in global governance institutions, such as the UN, WTO, and multilateral banks.

Brazil assumed the G20 Presidency from India on December 1, 2023, and the G20 FMM would be the first ministerial meeting under the Brazilian Presidency, the MEA said. India is currently a member of the G20 Troika together with Brazil and South Africa and has conveyed its support to Brazil’s G20 priorities, under the theme ‘Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet’, viz., (i) social inclusion and fight against hunger and poverty (ii) energy transitions and sustainable development and (iii) global governance reforms. All working groups and mechanisms of India’s G20 Presidency are continuing under the Brazilian Presidency.

A new Working Group on Empowerment of Women and a new Engagement Group 'Judiciary 20' have also been added by Brazil. During his visit, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan will participate in both FMM sessions, first on 'G20’s role in dealing with ongoing international tensions', and second on 'Global governance reform.' He will also attend the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on February 22. On the sidelines of the FMM, he will hold bilateral meetings with partner countries from the Global South.

