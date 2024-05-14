India to Send US$ 1 Million Flood Relief Assistance to Flood-Hit Kenya

New Delhi: India is extending humanitarian assistance to Kenya in the wake of devastation caused by the floods that have hit the country. In Kenya rains, as many as 267 people have died, 188 were injured and over 2,80,000 displaced.

A relief consignment is being airlifted today on an Indian Air Force plane that comprises of 22 tons humanitarian assistance and disaster relief items (HADR) including tents, sleeping bags/mats, blankets, power generation sets, ready to eat meals, basic sanitary utilities and hygiene kits to provide immediate succor to the people of Kenya.

The consignment also contains about 18 tons of medical aid, comprising essential life-saving drugs and surgical equipment required for critical care and wound management.

It also includes items required for baby food, water purification, menstrual hygiene, repelling mosquitoes, along with malaria and dengue diagnostic kits, anti-venom treatment and several types of testing kits that can be readily deployed on the ground, the MEA said on Tuesday.

Indian Naval ship INS Sumedha had earlier reached Mombasa on 10th May to extend immediate relief comprising one HADR pallet and two medical pallets.

The assistance to Kenya is a reiteration of the strong and friendly relations with the country, in the spirit of South-South cooperation and our commitment to keep Africa on top of our priorities, as spelt out by PM Narendra Modi. India also extended deep sympathies to the government and people of the Republic of Kenya for the damage and destruction caused by the floods.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said,"The second tranche of HADR material containing 40 tonnes of medicines, medical supplies and other equipment to assist flood victims leaves for Kenya. Standing up for a historical partnership, a Vishwabandhu to the world".

Aid was sent through an Indian Air Force aircraft from Hindon Airport of Ghaziabad to Kenya. On May 10, India handed over food, relief, and medicine supplies to Kenya as the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

"Standing in solidarity with Kenya Indian Naval Ship Sumedha, as the first responder in IOR, has handed over food, relief & medicine supplies for flood victims to the Government of Kenya," Indian High Commission in Kenya posted on X.

According to report, torrential rains have caused devastating floods in Kenya, where nearly 2,000 schools have been destroyed. All remaining schools have been shut down until further notice.

The ties between Kenya and India have historically been strong, spanning various areas such as trade, culture, and diplomacy. Both countries have enjoyed cordial relations and have cooperated in areas such as technology, healthcare, and education.

India has been a significant development partner for Kenya, providing assistance in infrastructure projects, education, and capacity building. Additionally, cultural exchanges between the two countries have further strengthened their relationship.