Collaborating with Cambodian Authorities, 250 Indians Rescued: MEA on Forced Cyber-Slavery Report

New Delhi: Amid reports of more than a thousand Indians being trapped in Cambodia where they are allegedly forced to carry out cyber frauds, the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said the Indian government is collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities, it has rescued and repatriated about 250 Indians, of which 75 in the last three months.

In response to media queries over the matter, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, said, "We have seen media reports on Indian nationals stuck in Cambodia. Our Embassy in Cambodia has been promptly responding to complaints from Indian nationals, who were lured with employment opportunities to that country, but were forced to undertake illegal cyber work".

"Collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities, it has rescued and repatriated about 250 Indians, of which 75 in just the last three months. Several advisories have also been issued by the Ministry and the Embassy of India in Cambodia to our nationals about such scams", he said.

"We remain committed to helping all those Indian nationals in Cambodia, who seek our support. We are also working with Cambodian authorities and with agencies in India to crack down on those responsible for these fraudulent schemes", the MEA spokesperson said.

According to sources, these people were being held against their will in Cambodia and forced to carry out cyber frauds on people back home. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) held a meeting with officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and other security experts to plan a strategy to rescue the Indians trapped in Cambodia.