Charges of Genocide Are False, Outrageous, Morally Repugnant, Says Israel's NSC and Foreign Ministry

New Delhi : The Head of the National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, and the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oren Marmorstein, on Saturday released a statement responding to the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to halt its operation in the Gazan city of Rafah.

"The charges of genocide brought by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice in the Hague are false, outrageous and morally repugnant", they said.

The leaders noted that following the horrific attack against the citizens of Israel on October 7th, 2023, Israel embarked upon a defensive and just war to eliminate Hamas and to secure the release of our hostages. Israel is acting based on its right to defend its territory and its citizens, consistent with its moral values and in compliance with international law, including international humanitarian law.

"Israel has not and will not conduct military actions in the Rafah area which may inflict on the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part", they pointed out.

They stressed that Israel will continue its efforts to enable humanitarian assistance and will act, in full compliance with the law, to reduce as much as possible harm caused to the civilian population in Gaza.

Hanegbi and Marmorstein said that Israel will continue to enable the Rafah crossing to remain open for the entry of humanitarian assistance from the Egyptian side of the border, and will prevent terror groups from controlling the passage.