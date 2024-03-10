25-Year-Old Indian Woman With 'Bipolar Disorder' Goes Missing In New York

By PTI

Published : 57 minutes ago

Ferin Khoja was last seen was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, green sweater and blue jeans and leaving her residence in Queens on March 1 at around 11 pm, New York City Police Department said.

New York: A 25-year-old Indian woman has gone missing in New York City and the police are seeking information from the public to help locate her.

Ferin Khoja was last seen leaving her residence in Queens on March 1 at around 11 pm.

She was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, green sweater and blue jeans, according to information released by the New York City Police Department.

The information said that Khoja "suffers from bipolar disorder". The 112 Precinct Detective Squad is "endeavouring to locate" Khoja, said the police department, while also releasing her photograph.

The Consulate General of India in New York has been informed about the case and is working to help get information about Khoja and her whereabouts.

