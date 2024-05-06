World Asthma Day 2024: 'Asthma Education Empowers'

Hyderabad: World Asthma Day, observed every year on May 7 across the globe, is organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma, (GINA), a collaborative organization of the World Health Organization (WHO) founded in 1993.
History of World Asthma Day
The first World Asthma Day, in 1998, was celebrated in over 35 countries in conjunction with the first World Asthma Meeting held in Barcelona, Spain. Participation has increased with each World Asthma Day held since then, and the day has become one of the world's most important asthma awareness and education events
Theme 2024
In celebration of World Asthma Day 2024, the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) has selected the theme of 'Asthma Education Empowers'. Healthcare professionals are called upon to increase their awareness of the continuing avoidable morbidity and mortality from asthma, and the published evidence on effective management of asthma, so they are equipped to provide reliable information and optimal treatment for their patients.
What Is Asthma?
Asthma is a non-communicable disease, which can affect both children and adults. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines asthma as, "a major non-communicable disease characterised by recurrent attacks of breathlessness and wheezing, which vary in severity and frequency from person to person. Symptoms may occur several times in a day or week in affected individuals, and for some people become worse during physical activity or at night."
Significance of World Asthma Day
The primary objective behind observing World Asthma Day is to raise awareness about Asthma, its symptoms, treatment, and management strategies. This day also aims to reduce the stigma associated with the condition, promote education and training for healthcare professionals, Asthma educators, and patients, and advocate for policy change to improve Asthma care worldwide.
Misconceptions vs Truth
Common Misconceptions:
- Asthma is a childhood disease; individuals will grow out of it as they age
- Asthma is infectious
- Asthma sufferers should not exercise
- Asthma is only controllable with high-dose steroids
The Truth:
- Asthma can occur at any age (in children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly)
- Asthma is not infectious. However, viral respiratory infections (such as the common cold and the flu) can cause asthma attacks. In children, asthma is frequently associated with allergy, but asthma which starts in adulthood is less often allergic.
- When asthma is well controlled, asthma subjects are able to exercise and even perform a top sport
- Asthma is most often controllable with low-dose inhaled steroids.