World Asthma Day 2024: 'Asthma Education Empowers'

Hyderabad: World Asthma Day, observed every year on May 7 across the globe, is organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma, (GINA), a collaborative organization of the World Health Organization (WHO) founded in 1993.

History of World Asthma Day

The first World Asthma Day, in 1998, was celebrated in over 35 countries in conjunction with the first World Asthma Meeting held in Barcelona, Spain. Participation has increased with each World Asthma Day held since then, and the day has become one of the world's most important asthma awareness and education events

Theme 2024

In celebration of World Asthma Day 2024, the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) has selected the theme of 'Asthma Education Empowers'. Healthcare professionals are called upon to increase their awareness of the continuing avoidable morbidity and mortality from asthma, and the published evidence on effective management of asthma, so they are equipped to provide reliable information and optimal treatment for their patients.

What Is Asthma?

Asthma is a non-communicable disease, which can affect both children and adults. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines asthma as, "a major non-communicable disease characterised by recurrent attacks of breathlessness and wheezing, which vary in severity and frequency from person to person. Symptoms may occur several times in a day or week in affected individuals, and for some people become worse during physical activity or at night."

Significance of World Asthma Day

The primary objective behind observing World Asthma Day is to raise awareness about Asthma, its symptoms, treatment, and management strategies. This day also aims to reduce the stigma associated with the condition, promote education and training for healthcare professionals, Asthma educators, and patients, and advocate for policy change to improve Asthma care worldwide.

Misconceptions vs Truth

Common Misconceptions:

Asthma is a childhood disease; individuals will grow out of it as they age

Asthma is infectious

Asthma sufferers should not exercise

Asthma is only controllable with high-dose steroids

The Truth: