Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Every Day

Hyderabad: Summer is around the corner and one must drink adequate water to stay fit and hydrated. There is no specific answer to it as fluid needs change as per individuals.

So the question that is there in everyone's mind is how much water should one drink in a single day. Six glasses of plain water are needed by most people daily. However, the intake of water is an individualised number.

Usually, healthy people consume four to six glasses of water, but this amount differs and is based on how much water one consumes from other beverages and food sources.

The total water intake is also influenced by factors like certain health conditions, medications, activity level, and ambient temperature.

So here are the benefits of drinking water:

Water keeps every system in the body functioning properly. According to the Harvard Medical School Special Health Report, 6-Week Plan for Health Eating water has many important jobs like carrying nutrients and oxygen to your cells, flushing bacteria from your bladder, helping digestion, preventing constipation, normalising blood pressure, cushioning joints, protecting of organs and tissues, regulate body temperature, maintain electrolyte (sodium) balance.

How much water does an individual need?

For healthy people, the average daily water for men is about 15.5 glasses and for women is around 11.5 glasses. This means that one needs only four to six glasses of plain water, depending on other fluid sources like tea, coffee, tea, fruit juice, fruits, and vegetables.

One could consume more plain water due to other factors such as:

The level of activity: If one loses water through sweat due to exercise, one must increase the intake of water. Individuals who take part in marathons, often need to replace both water and sodium losses.

The other factor that influences the intake of water is outside temperatures. One must adjust the body's water level when the temperatures soar outside. In warmer temperatures, you might feel thirstier faster.

The intake of water also depends on overall health and medications. If an individual has thyroid disease or kidney, liver, or heart problems, then he must increase his intake of water.

The intake of water also depends on one's age. Elderly people do not sense thirst as much as they did when they were younger.

One should consult his or her family doctor on the right amount of water one should drink.

If one does not consume adequate water each day, then there is always a risk of becoming dehydrated. The signs of dehydration include urine which is dark yellow in colour, weakness, low blood pressure, and dizziness.

However, water is not your only choice when it comes to hydration. All beverages containing water contribute toward one's daily needs. To ward off dehydration, drink fluids gradually, throughout the day. Drink water at each meal.

One can also get fluids from water-rich foods like salads and fruits.

Total water intake at the reference level of 3.7 litres for adult men and 2.7 litres for adult women per day covers the expected needs of healthy, sedentary people.

Temporary underconsumption of water can occur due to heat exposure, high levels of physical activity, or decreased food and fluid intake. However, daily fluid intake driven by thirst and the habitual consumption of beverages at meals is sufficient for the average person to maintain adequate hydration.

According to the report, prolonged physical activity and heat exposure will increase water losses, so daily fluid needs may increase. Several studies have stated that extremely active individuals who are frequently exposed to hot weather have daily total water needs of six litres or even more.

Note: We have compiled this article using resources from Harvard Medical School and National Academics Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.