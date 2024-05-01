'You Are the Light to Our World': Virat Kohli's Endearing Birthday Wish for Wife Anushka Sharma

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma turned a year older today, May 1. On her special day, she received a heartfelt birthday wish from her husband, cricket sensation Virat Kohli. The cricketer took to his social media handle and dropped a string of pictures featuring Anushka and himself together with her in a few.

Through his Instagram post, Virat poured out his love for Anushka, sharing an adorable collection of photos alongside a caption that read, "I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much (followed by three red heart emojis)."

As one of the most popular celebrity couples, Virat and Anushka have been making waves in their respective industries, often seen supporting each other at cricket matches and film premieres. The power couple has been going strong since they first met in 2013 to shoot an advertisement for a shampoo brand, and their love blossomed into a private wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika, in 2021, and earlier this year, they announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay.

Speaking of Anushka's work front, she is gearing up for her comeback to films with Chakda Xpress, a biopic on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The sports drama, set to be released on Netflix soon, marks her return to movies after a four-year break, following her last appearance in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.