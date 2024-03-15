Yodha X Review: Netizens Laud Sidharth Malhotra's 'Baap Level Entry', Label Film As 'Real Deal'

Hyderabad: Early reviews for Yodha, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles are out. Going by the buzz on X, formerly Twitter, the film is likely to strike a chord with the audience. Helmed by newcomers Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha promises an action-packed ride. It follows Arun Katyal, the leader of the elite Yodha Task Force, on a daring rescue mission. This movie kicks off a new action series starring Sidharth and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

People who've seen Yodha are raving about it on X. Sharing his views on Yodha, a user tweeted, "#Yodha was incredible!! The action scenes blew my mind. It's better than expected. #YodhaReview" Another user wrote, "#Yodha was amazing! The plot twists, action, everything was fantastic. #YodhaReview."

Meanwhile, a user called it the "real deal" and said, "#Yodha has everything – action, drama, emotions. A must-watch! #YodhaReview." Fans are also in awe of Sidharth Malhotra's entry sequence in the film and lauded the actor for pulling off it with swag. "Baap Level Entry Of #SidharthMalhotra in #YODHA His Swag, His Walking Style 🥵🔥💥," wrote a user.

Twitter is buzzing with early reactions to Yodha. One user shared, "YODHA IS A TOTAL HIT!!! Our Yodha Sidharth Malhotra and directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha got a warm response at the Mumbai screening." Another said, "#YodhaReview, It's inspiring and perfectly made in every aspect – details, filming, camera work, music, and acting! @SidMalhotra, you've outdone yourself, delivering your best performance in #Yodha."

Another tweet read, "#YodhaReview - The interval, suspense, climax, and twists will blow your mind. #SidharthMalhotra's performance is amazing, the storyline is good but not exceptional, direction is superb, and Disha & Raashii's acting is decent. Overall, #Yodha is a good movie."

Before its release, Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand premiere for Yodha, attended by family and friends who showered the film with full support. The audience gave him a standing ovation, impressed by his portrayal of an action hero. A video online captured the moment as the theater erupted with applause during the end credits.

Talking about preparing for the role, Sidharth had earlier said, "We used assault rifles designed for commandos, which are lightweight. Doing action sequences was tough. I remember a scene where I fell before a shot, and my elbow swelled. Yet, we continued filming in pain. This type of action is new for me, so it required a lot of effort. I hope the audience enjoys this new side of me."

Sidharth was known for romantic roles but has transitioned to patriotic films like Shershaah, Mission Majnu, Indian Police Force, and now, Yodha. When asked about this shift, he said, "I maybe drawn a little more to the uniform, nothing looks better on a man than uniform regardless of any form of service in the country."