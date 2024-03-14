Yodha Advance Booking: Sidharth Malhotra's Actioner Sees Decent Sale of Tickets for Day 1

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra has been on a roll this year. After conquering hearts with his action role in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, he is now making waves with his latest action thriller. Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, is only a day away from its major release, and advance bookings are looking well.

Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, opens in theatres tomorrow. Dharma Productions has worked hard to generate pre-release excitement through innovative promotional techniques. With one day to go, advance booking sales at the box office have been excellent thus far.

The action-thriller revolves around an off-duty soldier creating a plan to defeat hijackers aboard a plane and ensure the passengers' survival after the engine fails. Just yesterday, the makers announced the start of advance booking via a billboard in Mumbai. According to the latest box update on pre-booking published by Industry tracker Sacnilk, Yodha collected a total of 65 lakhs gross via advance booking on day one. Over 35,000 tickets have been sold so far.

The film has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and the teaser and trailer have already piqued fans' interest. The public is eager to witness Sidharth in action mode once more. While Yodha is due to visit theatres on March 15, the creators have already begun advance booking for the film.

Having said that, Yodha will be heavily reliant on word of mouth. Sidharth Malhotra has already delivered a triumph with Shershaah, in which he wore a soldier's outfit. He will return to the action genre, and it remains to be seen whether fans will show him the same level of devotion.

Sidharth Malhotra stars as Arun Katyal, and Raashii Khanna plays Priyamvada Katyal. The movie also includes Disha Patani, Tanuj Virwani, and Ronit Roy in key parts.