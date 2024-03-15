Kiara Advani Is 'So Proud' of Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha, Cheers for Raashi Khanna, Disha Patani

Hyderabad: Kiara Advani shared her thoughts about her husband Sidharth Malhotra's latest release, Yodha. She expressed her feelings on Instagram Stories, saying how proud she was of Sidharth and how she found the movie "outstanding". Kiara also gave a big shoutout to Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani for their performances in the movie, along with praising the director duo, Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

Sidharth-Kiara with family at Yodha screening in Mumbai

Kiara attended a special screening of Yodha with Sidharth and their family on Thursday night in Mumbai. After watching it, she seemed really impressed with Sidharth's acting. Kiara praised Sidharth saying he made everyone proud with his performance. She also complimented the directors, mentioning that she couldn't believe it was their first film.

Kiara Advani Reviews Yodha

"Sidharth Malhotra, you’ve made us all SO proud! Your BEST," she wrote. Lauding the debutant director duo, Kiara wrote, "One of the best in this genre #Sagar #Pushkar I can’t believe this is your first." And she suggested keeping an eye out for Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna's performances, referring to them as "Lady Yodhas".

The movie Yodha is set on a hijacked flight, where Disha plays an airhostess, Sidharth leads the rescue, and Raashii plays his love interest. It's the first time these three actors are working together. The film hit the big screens on March 15.

At the screening, Sidharth and Kiara looked happy together, posing for photos with their family. Sidharth wore a black shirt and jeans with a leather jacket, while Kiara stunned in a blue pantsuit. Kiara also met her co-star from MS Dhoni, Disha Patani, at the premiere of Yodha. They both starred in the film alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.