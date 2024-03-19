Tiger Shroff Invests in Rs 7.5 Crore Property in Pune; Leases out Plot to Beverage Company: Reports

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 41 minutes ago

Updated : 26 minutes ago

Tiger Shroff leased a property he bought in Pune. The documents revealed a provision for a 5% rent increase each year.

Tiger Shroff leased a property he bought in Pune. The documents revealed a provision for a 5 percent rent increase each year.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff continues to generate news, not just for his outstanding performances in film, but also for his significant lifestyle off screen. The actor, known for his charisma and action-packed roles, recently made a huge real estate deal, buying a luxurious house in Pune for a whopping Rs 7.5 crore. The Bade Miyan Chotey Miyan actor promptly leased it for Rs 3.5 lakh per month, according to records obtained by Zapkey.

The property is located in the Panchshil Yoopune project in Hadapsar and was purchased from ASN Properties Private Limited on March 5, 2024. It is 4248 square feet in space. The actor paid a stamp fee of Rs 52.5 lakh for the property, according to the Assignment Deed. This upmarket house, developed by the famous local real estate firm Panchshil Realty, exudes elegance and comfort, perfectly complementing Shroff's grand taste.

What's particularly noteworthy is Shroff's choice to immediately lease out the property after purchasing it. This prudent decision not only adds a valuable asset to his portfolio, but also produces a monthly rental income of Rs 3.5 lakh. The property was leased to Cherise India Pvt Ltd on the same day, according to the leave and licence agreement. The lease is for five years and the renter has paid a deposit of Rs 14 lakh. It includes a 5% annual rent increase, according to the paperwork.

As per media reports, the actor has leased out the property to a private firm which deals in beverages. According to records by Zapkey, Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur and her father purchased two apartments worth Rs 10 crore from Kangana Ranaut's family in Mumbai's Andheri West region earlier this year. Last year, Boney Kapoor and his daughters Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor sold four properties in Andheri West, Mumbai for over Rs 12 crore, according to property documents obtained by Zapkey.

Read More

  1. It's 'Ouch' Moment for Tiger Shroff as Akshay Kumar Leaves 'Chote' Hanging Mid-Air - Watch
  2. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: Akshay-Tiger Unleash Action, Netizens Hail Prithviraj as Antagonist
  3. Ganapath trailer: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan promise futuristic action extravaganza
Last Updated :26 minutes ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.