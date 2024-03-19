Tiger Shroff Invests in Rs 7.5 Crore Property in Pune; Leases out Plot to Beverage Company: Reports

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff continues to generate news, not just for his outstanding performances in film, but also for his significant lifestyle off screen. The actor, known for his charisma and action-packed roles, recently made a huge real estate deal, buying a luxurious house in Pune for a whopping Rs 7.5 crore. The Bade Miyan Chotey Miyan actor promptly leased it for Rs 3.5 lakh per month, according to records obtained by Zapkey.

The property is located in the Panchshil Yoopune project in Hadapsar and was purchased from ASN Properties Private Limited on March 5, 2024. It is 4248 square feet in space. The actor paid a stamp fee of Rs 52.5 lakh for the property, according to the Assignment Deed. This upmarket house, developed by the famous local real estate firm Panchshil Realty, exudes elegance and comfort, perfectly complementing Shroff's grand taste.

What's particularly noteworthy is Shroff's choice to immediately lease out the property after purchasing it. This prudent decision not only adds a valuable asset to his portfolio, but also produces a monthly rental income of Rs 3.5 lakh. The property was leased to Cherise India Pvt Ltd on the same day, according to the leave and licence agreement. The lease is for five years and the renter has paid a deposit of Rs 14 lakh. It includes a 5% annual rent increase, according to the paperwork.

As per media reports, the actor has leased out the property to a private firm which deals in beverages. According to records by Zapkey, Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur and her father purchased two apartments worth Rs 10 crore from Kangana Ranaut's family in Mumbai's Andheri West region earlier this year. Last year, Boney Kapoor and his daughters Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor sold four properties in Andheri West, Mumbai for over Rs 12 crore, according to property documents obtained by Zapkey.