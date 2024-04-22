The Sabarmati Report: Makers of Vikrant Massey Starrer Push Release Date by 3 Months

Hyderabad: Makers of the upcoming film The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna shared the updated release date of the film. The release date of the film has been pushed back by approximately three months.

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant shared a picture of a newspaper with the Godhra accident news on the front page. Sharing the image, he captioned the post as: "Re-opening files of The Sabarmati Report, in cinemas on 2nd August!" The film aims to pay homage to the 59 innocent people who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident 22 years ago. Earlier, the film was slated to hit theatres on 3rd May, 2024.

In the film, Vikrant plays Samar Kumar, a journalist who collaborates with Raashii Khanna, a fellow reporter, and Ridhi Dogra, a veteran anchor. They go on to report the Godhra train fire, alleging it was not an accident but a premeditated attack on Kar Sevaks. The Sabarmati Report tells a heartbreaking story about events that occurred aboard the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

The film is bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures, a branch of Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Vikir Films Production. It is directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. On a different note, Vikrant is currently basking in the succes of his last release 12th Fail. Following The Sabarmati Report, Massey is slated to appear in the second installment of Hassen Dilruba, titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.