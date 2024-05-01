Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar 53rd Birthday: Wife Shalini Surprises Him with THIS Gift - Watch

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is celebrating his 53rd birthday today, May 1, with well-wishes pouring in from all corners. Amidst the celebration, the actor's wife, Shalini, has added a special touch to the occasion with a unique gift. The thoughtful present, a Ducati superbike, is sure to bring immense joy to the actor, given his well-known passion for racing.

Ajith Kumar's love for cars, bikes, and racing is known by all his fans. He has been part of multiple rallies across the nation, showcasing his dedication to the thrill of racing. Keeping this in mind, Shalini has offered her husband a gift that is surely going to make him happy. The actor's personal life has been a subject of interest, particularly his romantic tale with Shalini, which began on the sets of Amarkalam in 1999. The couple's chemistry has been undeniable, both on and off screen, and they continue to make news with their endearing relationship.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in the 2023 film Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth, where he played a bank hijacker with a revenge mission. Although the film received mixed reviews, the actor is now gearing up to impress audiences with his upcoming action film Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The movie marks his reunion with Trisha and features an ensemble cast, including Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav.

Furthermore, Ajith Kumar is set to collaborate with Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran for the first time with the movie Good Bad Ugly, which is currently in the casting phase. With multiple projects in the pipeline, Ajith Kumar is ready to take the screens by storm once again.