WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Madurai: A recent robbery incident involving Tamil filmmaker M. Manikandan took an unexpected turn when the thieves responsible for the burglary returned two of his National Award silver medals, accompanied by an apology letter found on February 13. Manikandan, known for directing acclaimed films like Kaaka Muttai and Kadaisi Vivasayi, had his home in Usilampatti town of Madurai district targeted by a gang earlier this month.

Living in Usilampatti with his family for the past two months due to film-related work, Manikandan was shocked to discover that his house had been broken into on February 8 while it was locked. The miscreants made off with two silver medals awarded by the central government for his film Kadaisi Vivasayi, along with 1 lakh cash and gold jewellery.

The robbery, which captured widespread attention due to Manikandan's status as a renowned director, prompted the Usilampatti Nagar Police Station to launch an investigation into the incident. However, the situation took an unexpected twist when the thieves returned only the stolen National Award medals. They left them hanging in a polythene bag outside Manikandan's house, accompanied by an apologetic note expressing remorse for their actions. The note in Tamil read, "Sir, forgive us, your hard work is for you."

Law enforcement authorities promptly responded to the information and seized the returned medals, continuing their efforts to apprehend those responsible for the burglary.

On the work front, Manikandan is all set to make a splash on OTT platforms with a new series on Disney+ Hotstar. The series, featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, marks their third collaboration following Aandavan Kattalai and Kadaisi Vivasayi. The OTT series is bankrolled by P. Arumugakumar of 7C's Entertainment Pvt Ltd, boasting music by Rajesh Murugesan and cinematography by Shanmugasundaram.

