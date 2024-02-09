National Award-Winning Director Manikandan's Residence Robbed in Madurai

Madurai: In a shocking incident, acclaimed film director Manikandan, who hails from Usilampatti, Madurai, fell victim to a robbery. The renowned filmmaker, known for his exceptional works such as Kaaka Muttai and Kadaisi Vivasayi, both recipients of the prestigious National Award, faced the unfortunate event while away in Chennai for film-related commitments. Miscreants reportedly broke into Manikandan's house, located in Usilampatti, Madurai district, by breaking the lock.

The robbery resulted in the loss of approximately Rs 1 lakh in cash and five pieces of valuable gold jewelry. Adding to the distress, the thieves also made away with the silver medals associated with the National Awards earned by the director for his outstanding cinematic achievements. The Usilampatti police have promptly registered a case in response to the incident and initiated a thorough investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.

A official complaint has been filed with the police about the occurrence. Authorities at Usilampatti Nagar Police Station have launched an inquiry to capture the culprits involved. The theft of such significant honors and personal belongings has not only caused financial strain but also emotional turmoil for the director and his family.

Despite the setback, Director Manikandan's dedication to his craft remains unwavering, as he continues to pursue his film-related endeavors in Chennai. The film fraternity and the local community in Madurai stand in solidarity, hoping for a swift resolution to the unfortunate incident and the recovery of the stolen items, especially the irreplaceable National Award medals.

On the work front, in August 2023, it was announced that filmmaker Manikandan would make his OTT debut with a new series on Disney+ Hotstar. The series stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, marking their third collaboration after Aandavan Kattalai and Kadaisi Vivasayi. The online series premiered at Usilampatti, Manikandan's hometown in Tamil Nadu. Produced by P Arumugakumar of 7C's Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the series features music by Rajesh Murugesan and cinematography by Shanmugasundaram.