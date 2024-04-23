Shah Rukh Khan Is All Set to Return as DON, but Not in the Franchise You Imagined

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to take on the role of a Don once again, but this time it's not for the much-anticipated Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh. Instead, he's set to share the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan, in a film tentatively titled King. In this project, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-produced by Siddharth Anand and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh will portray a character with intriguing shades of grey.

According to recent reports, Shah Rukh Khan's character in King will be of a 'cool' Don oozing swag and attitude. This project is more than just another film for him; it's a passion project for the superstar for two reasons. One, it will mark SRK's first collaboration with his princess, Suhana. Second, the film will be Suhana's first theatrical release after she debuted with Netflix released The Archies.

In preparation for his role, Shah Rukh Khan is undergoing a transformation, sporting a long-haired look accompanied by a subtle beard, promising to surprise audiences with his new avatar once filming begins in September later this year. As the creative team fine-tunes various aspects of the project, including character design, action sequences, and dialogue drafts, the anticipation for "King" continues to build among fans.

King is envisioned as a fast-paced action thriller centered around the dynamic relationship between mentor and disciple, testing their resilience in the face of adversity. Suhana will portray the disciple opposite her father's character, aptly referred to as 'The King of The World... Underworld' in this adrenaline-fueled narrative.

Earlier, there were claims that filming for King would start in May, lasting for about five months, and the movie would likely premiere in the latter part of 2025. However, the actors and filmmakers have not made an official announcement regarding the film yet.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is set to reunite with Salman Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan, a collaboration eagerly awaited by fans since their last full-length venture in Karan Arjun. However, an official announcement from Yash Raj Films regarding this project is still pending.