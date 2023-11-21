Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan, are teaming up for the first time for an action-packed thriller. The movie will reportedly be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Siddharth Anand's Marflix Entertainment. The latest report reveals that the shooting for this Sujoy Ghosh directorial, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, will commence next year in January.

According to a source close to a newswire, the movie has been titled King and promises to be a unique action thriller showcasing the strong dynamics between Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Despite the expectation of a gentle film revolving around the father-daughter relationship, SRK and Suhana are breaking the mold by collaborating on an action thriller for their first project together.

Preparation for the film is in full swing, with non-stop shooting scheduled to begin in January 2024. The source also revealed that Siddharth and King Khan developed a strong bond during the Pathaan shoot and are now looking to strengthen that bond further with the upcoming venture. Siddharth has proven himself as one of the best in the action genre, and he will oversee all the action sequences in King.

Meanwhile, Sujoy is focusing on pre-production for King and giving the final touches to the script of the action thriller. The source stated that the action in King will have a different flavor compared to SRK's previous films, Pathaan and Jawan. This film will be sleek with numerous chase sequences. However, the core of the plot is emotional and driven by the story, which is why Sujoy has been entrusted with the directorial responsibility.

While building excitement for King, it is worth mentioning that Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of Dunki on December 21. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani among others.