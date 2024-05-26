ETV Bharat / entertainment

Santosh Sivan Bestowed with Pierre Angenieux Excellens Award at Cannes, Acknowledges Malayalam Roots

Ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan receives prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excellens award at Cannes Film Festival 2024. In his acceptance speech, Sivan acknowledges influence of Malayalam cinema on his career.

Santosh Sivan (Getty)

Cannes (France): At the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival, celebrated cinematographer Santhosh Sivan was bestowed with the esteemed Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award, acknowledging his remarkable work in India and beyond.

Sivan, known for his work across various film industries including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Hollywood, took a moment to express gratitude towards his roots in Kerala and the Malayalam film scene, which laid the foundation for his career. He credited Malayalam cinema for instilling in him the fundamentals of cinematography, stating, "I learned the basics from Malayalam cinema, absorbing the essence of my state from my family."

During his acceptance speech, Sivana also recognised the sacrifices made by his family due to his demanding profession, admitting, "I have been a bad husband, always busy filming. Now they are here and they must be really happy." The 60-year-old cinematographer also paid homage to his late parents and brother, Sangeeth Sivan, expressing hope that they were smiling down upon him.

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival showcased remarkable achievements in Indian cinema, with Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light winning the Grand Prix in the Palme d'Or category and Anasuya Sengupta securing the Best Actress Award for her role in The Shameless. Additionally, Chidananda S Naik's Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know garnered acclaim, marking a triumphant presence of Indian talent across the festival's competitive sections.

Individual accolades aside, Indian cinema's footprint at Cannes was further solidified by the screening of the restored version of Shyam Benegal's 1976 film Manthan in the Cannes Classics lineup.

