Salman Khan Firing Case: Mumbai Police Detain 5 Close Friends of Shooter Vicky Gupta from Bettiah

Bettiah (Bihar): The Mumbai Police have taken major action following the firing incident outside the residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on April 14 in Mumbai.

As per police sources, the Mumbai Police have detained five close friends of the shooter, Vicky Gupta, from Bettiah in Bihar for questioning. Additionally, sources said that the Police have also interrogated the accused Vicky's father.

Sources revealed that a team from the Mumbai Crime Branch visited the Masahi area in the Gaunaha village of Bettiah district on Monday night.

They issued a notice to the family members of five individuals closely associated with Vicky, including Sanjeet Chauhan, Sunil Kumar, Ankit Chauhan, Ashish alias Khalif, and Vicky's brother-in-law Vikas Kumar, for interrogation. Subsequently, all individuals were taken in for questioning. It is currently unknown whether these individuals were arrested post-interrogation.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police recovered the gun used in the firing from the Tapi River in Surat. This action was taken after receiving information from the accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had disposed of the weapons into the Tapi River from a railway bridge while on their way to Gujarat after fleeing Mumbai.

According to police sources, the main intention behind the shooting committed by the duo seems to have been to instil "terror". Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, both accused in the shooting incident at Salman Khan's residence, are currently under Mumbai Police custody until April 25.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had met Salman and his father Salim Khan, a noted writer at their residence and assured them of security. The Maharashtra Chief Minister had said that instructions are given to Mumbai Police to beef up Salman's security.

