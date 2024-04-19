Ranveer Singh Reacts after AI Video Goes Viral: 'Deepfake Se Bacho Doston'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Ranveer Singh Reacts after AI Video Goes Viral: 'Deepfake Se Bacho Doston'

Actor Ranveer Singh reacts to a viral deepfake video misrepresenting his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Singh warns against deepfake technology on Instagram.

Hyderabad: A recent deepfake video surfaced online featuring actor Ranveer Singh expressing criticism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The manipulated clip circulated widely, showcasing Singh denouncing the ruling party's insensitivity towards the public's struggles and unemployment crisis in the nation. Responding to the viral deepfake, Ranveer Singh has now reacted on the matter.

The AI-generated video displayed the actor lending support to a specific political group. Originally filmed during Singh's recent trip to Varanasi, where he shared his profound visit to the sacred city, the content was distorted to convey a different narrative.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Ranveer cautioned his followers to be wary of deepfake technology, writing, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn (Beware of deepfake, friends)." (sic)

Ranveer Singh's Instagram Story
Ranveer Singh's Instagram Story

Ranveer Singh embarked on a Varanasi trip accompanied by Kriti Sanon for a fashion show. Prior to the event, the duo paid their visit to the Vishwanath temple and shared their spiritual experiences.

The manipulated video showcased Singh seemingly endorsing a political faction in anticipation of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In a similar vein, Aamir Khan also faced the brunt of deepfakes when a fabricated video of him supporting a political party gained traction.

Denouncing the video as spurious, the superstar lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Reports reveal that the deceptive video was crafted using AI technology, extracted from Khan's prior involvement in Satyameva Jayate, a show he hosted nearly a decade ago.

Meanwhile, in terms of Singh's professional endeavours, his recent appearance was in 'Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. He is set to assume the iconic 'Don' mantle following the legacy of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in an upcoming project featuring Kiara Advani as the female lead. The movie will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

READ MORE

  1. Viral Alert!: Ranveer Singh, Atlee Set Dance Floor on Fire at Wedding of Shankar's Daughter - Watch
  2. Kriti Sanon Drops Pictures from Spiritual Sojourn to Varanasi with Ranveer Singh and Manish Malhotra
  3. Foreign Diplomats from 25 Countries Land in Varanasi's Mega Event “Prayas: Dharohar Kashi Ki”

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.