Kriti Sanon Drops Pictures from Spiritual Sojourn to Varanasi with Ranveer Singh and Manish Malhotra

Hyderabad: Two of Bollywood's biggest stars, Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon, were spotted in Varanasi on a spiritual pilgrimage. They travelled to the holy city of Kashi in connection with a fashion show that was organised by well-known designer Manish Malhotra. The actors' struck a deep chord with their followers after pictures of them praying at the hallowed Kashi Vishwanath Temple, despite their hectic schedules, were released online.

Kriti Sanon posted snippets of her trip to Varanasi on her Instagram stories, chronicling her spiritual stay. Kriti looked lovely in her yellow outfit, while Ranveer opted for a white kurta pyjama. On the other hand, the well-known fashion designer was spotted donning a white pyjama and a pink kurta.

Apart from Kriti's solo pictures, an additional photo showed Ranveer, Kriti, and Manish grinning broadly against the background of one of the ghats. Earlier, Ranveer had shared pictures from his Varanasi trip. Wearing a clean white kurta combo, Singh posed in the inner chamber of Lord Shiva's temple, thanking the gods for all of their love and blessings.

Ranveer Singh won over both locals and followers by engaging with them. From interacting with female fans to bringing delight to the kids, Singh's kind and contagious energy made a lasting impression on everyone he came into contact with, brightening their day with happiness and optimism. For the unversed, the Indian Minorities Foundation hosted a two-day event (April 13–14) at Namo Ghat featuring a fashion display by Manish Malhotra to promote Varanasi handicrafts and handlooms, and Kriti and Ranveer were a part of the fashion show.

On the professional front, Kriti is enjoying the success of her movie Crew, which also features Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Crew, a comedy-drama about three women, is positioned against the backdrop of the airline industry's financial difficulties. On the other hand, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop universe Singham Again.