Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Share 'Unforgettable Moment' from New Parliament

Bollywood actors Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani

Bollywood actors Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani recently had a visit to the New Parliament building. Jackky shared glimpses from the outing, calling it a memorable experience.

Hyderabad: Star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently paid a visit to the newly constructed Parliament building in the national capital. On Tuesday, they posted photos from their visit, describing it as an "unforgettable moment." Both of them opted for ethic attire for the day.

Sharing a string of images, Jackky wrote: "An unforgettable moment at the new Parliament of India in Delhi, witnessing the spirit of democracy in action. Satyameva Jayate! Jai Hind." Last May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building in Delhi.

The new Indian Parliament building is triangular in design to maximise space efficiency. The building sits on a triangular parcel of land and contains three primary spaces: the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and Central Lounge. The red and white sandstone used in the construction of the structure was sourced from Rajasthan's Sarmathura, while the Kesaria green stone used inside the Lok Sabha chamber was supplied from Udaipur.

Coming back to the power couple, Jackky and Rakul got married in an intimate ceremony in Goa on February 21, 2024. They held two rituals based on Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both chose designer Tarun Tahiliani's bridal clothes. for the special day.

The couple's relatives and close friends attended the wedding with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. The wedding guest list included Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Esha Deol. The two confirmed their love on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul has Indian 2 alongside South superstar Kamal Haasan. In addition, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar play important roles in the movie. The first installment was released in 1996, featuring Kamal Haasan as an elderly freedom fighter who decides to launch a war against corruption.

