It's US: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Share Their Dreamy Wedding Video

Hyderabad: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani began their love journey in the enchanting setting of Goa, celebrating their union with a magnificent wedding ceremony. The event was graced by prominent figures from Bollywood, exuding luxury and glamour in every detail. The couple's first public appearance radiated with happiness and affection, stirring excitement among their fans for a glimpse into the festivities. Their official wedding video has now been unveiled, offering a peek into the lavish celebrations.

Their wedding video, shared on Instagram by Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, has the melodious song Bin Tere. The video portrays a mesmerizing display of the couple reveling in the joy of their special day. Through captivating dance sequences and joyful moments, the video beautifully captures the essence of their happiness and the lively ambiance of their wedding festivities, painting a vivid picture of their love.

Rakul and Jackky began their pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai with a lively dhol night, setting the tone for their upcoming celebrations. Seeking blessings for their union, they visited the Siddhivinayak Temple, offering their wedding card and fervently praying for a lifetime of happiness.

Upon arriving in Goa with their families, the celebrations continued with haldi and mehendi ceremonies, enhancing the festive atmosphere. The culmination was a spirited sangeet ceremony, featuring dynamic dance performances that illuminated the stage. The following day witnessed the couple exchanging vows in a picturesque beachside wedding, sealing their love in an unforgettable celebration of unity and bliss.