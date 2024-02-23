It's US: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Share Their Dreamy Wedding Video

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

It's US: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Share Their Dreamy Wedding Video

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram on Friday and shared their wedding video. The couple got married in South Goa on February 21.

Hyderabad: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani began their love journey in the enchanting setting of Goa, celebrating their union with a magnificent wedding ceremony. The event was graced by prominent figures from Bollywood, exuding luxury and glamour in every detail. The couple's first public appearance radiated with happiness and affection, stirring excitement among their fans for a glimpse into the festivities. Their official wedding video has now been unveiled, offering a peek into the lavish celebrations.

Their wedding video, shared on Instagram by Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, has the melodious song Bin Tere. The video portrays a mesmerizing display of the couple reveling in the joy of their special day. Through captivating dance sequences and joyful moments, the video beautifully captures the essence of their happiness and the lively ambiance of their wedding festivities, painting a vivid picture of their love.

Rakul and Jackky began their pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai with a lively dhol night, setting the tone for their upcoming celebrations. Seeking blessings for their union, they visited the Siddhivinayak Temple, offering their wedding card and fervently praying for a lifetime of happiness.

Upon arriving in Goa with their families, the celebrations continued with haldi and mehendi ceremonies, enhancing the festive atmosphere. The culmination was a spirited sangeet ceremony, featuring dynamic dance performances that illuminated the stage. The following day witnessed the couple exchanging vows in a picturesque beachside wedding, sealing their love in an unforgettable celebration of unity and bliss.

READ MORE

  1. Rakul Preet Singh's Bridal Entry from Wedding with Jackky Bhagnani Goes Viral - Watch
  2. WATCH: Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani Make First Public Appearance after Wedding
  3. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Share First Wedding Pictures - Check!

TAGGED:

Rakul Jackky Wedding VideoRakul Preet Jackky Bhagnani WeddingRakul Preet Jackky Bhagnani in Goa

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

IIT Madras Doubles Patents Granted in 2023, Sets Record for Intellectual Property Generation

Explained | Solar Rooftop for Households: Target and Challenges

Businessman Duped of Rs 6 crore by Fraudsters on Facebook in Bengaluru; Probe Launched

'Cannot Expect Apple to Trace Stolen iPhone Using Unique Identity Number': SC

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.