Rakul Preet Singh Dances Away with Hubby Jackky Bhagnani on Their One-Month Wedding Anniversary

Hyderabad: Actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, who tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in a picturesque ceremony in South Goa, marked a significant milestone on Thursday as they celebrate their one-month wedding anniversary. To mark this special occasion, Rakul took to her social media handle and shared an unseen photo of herself and her husband Jackky.

Taking to Instagram, the Yaariyan actor posted an unseen snapshot from their wedding festivities. Capturing the essence of the moment, the actor wrote in the caption, "And it’s already a month, time has flown by and so will life !! Love ya to the moon and back, here is to dancing away our entire life #onemonthanniversary @jackkybhagnani. (sic)"

In a recent interview with a webloid, Rakul expressed her anticipation of celebrating her first Holi as a newly married couple. Opening up on the post-marriage phase and its impact on their lives, Rakul emphasized that it's normal and a beautiful part of life. She expressed her belief that the essence of life remains unaffected by marital union, asserting that the before-and-after marriage holds no difference in their case.

Speaking of their professional front, Rakul will appear alongside Kamal Haasan in the upcoming Tamil-language action film Indian 2. The flick also features Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in important roles. On the other hand, Jackky is awaiting the release of his forthcoming production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.