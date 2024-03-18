R Madhavan Reveals He Owns a Yacht in Dubai - Did You Know the Actor Is a Licensed Captain?

Hyderabad: R Madhavan recently shared that his most prized possession isn't a lavish car or a sprawling mansion, but rather a yacht. The actor opened up about his journey to fulfilling a lifelong dream of owning a yacht and obtaining a captain’s license. Madhavan admitted that besides his house, his yacht holds a special place in his heart, representing a dream fulfilled during the pandemic.

Expressing his passion for sailing, Madhavan in a recent interview described the process of obtaining his captain’s license as a fulfilling endeavor during the Covid induced lockdown. He elaborated, "I always wanted to become a licensed captain, and with ample time during Covid, I pursued it rigorously. After six months of hard work, I achieved my goal." This newfound title allowed him to sail his 40-foot yacht, ticking off a significant item from his bucket list.

Madhavan finds solace and inspiration aboard his yacht, especially during his writing sessions. Reflecting on the tranquility it brings, he remarked, "It's more than just a vessel; it's my creative sanctuary. Watching dolphins frolic in the sea while I pen my thoughts is an experience beyond compare." Parked in Dubai, his yacht has become a haven where he feels closest to achieving inner peace.

Despite his success in the entertainment industry, Madhavan underlined the importance of financial responsibility, stating, "I prioritise abiding by the law and fulfilling my tax obligations." While his wealth might not match that of some of his peers, he takes pride in his investments, particularly in his cherished yacht, which brings boundless joy to him and his family.

On the film front, Madhavan received acclaim for his role in the film Shaitaan, where he portrayed a negative character alongside Ajay Devgn and Jjothika. Currently, he is filming a thriller with Kangana Ranaut, directed by A.L. Vijay, with rumors swirling about a potential reunion for Tanu Weds Manu Part 3.