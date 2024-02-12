Kangana Ranaut Beams in Selfie with R Madhavan, Hails Their Upcoming Thriller's 'Stunning Script'

Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan

Kangana Ranaut is seemingly elated to be 'back with her fav' R Madhavan. The duo has reunited for an upcoming psychological thriller is known. Sharing pictures with Madhavan and team of their upcoming film, Kangana lauded script of the thriller which has Thalaivii director Vijay at the helm.

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan are set to reunite after almost a decade since their last collaboration, Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The duo will share screen space in an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film. On Monday, Kangana recently delighted fans with what appears to be preparation or reading sessions for the untitled film.

Sharing a selfie with Madhavan on Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Back with my fav @actormaddy for another stunning script." Another picture with the team on Kangana's social media handle was captioned, "With the fabulous team @tridentartsoff."

Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan
Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan back together after almost a decade

The makers commenced filming for the psychological thriller in Chennai last November. The upcoming film is helmed by Thalaivii director Vijay. The music is composed by the talented G.V. Prakash Kumar, while Nirav Shah, celebrated for his cinematography in numerous blockbusters, serves as the Director of Photography (DOP), ensuring a visually stunning cinematic experience.

The much-anticipated psychological thriller will captivate audiences with its bilingual release in Hindi and Tamil. The production team is enthusiastic about the collaboration and confident that this combination of stellar talent will deliver a captivating film for audiences worldwide.

Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan
Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan with team of their upcoming psychological thriller

R Madhavan and Kangana previously worked together in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. While Kangana confirmed part three of the beloved franchise, whether Madhavan will return to reprise his role as Manu is not yet known.

In addition to this project, Kangana will be seen in the upcoming period drama film Emergency, marking her first solo directorial venture. R Madhavan, on the other hand, will share screen space with Ajay Devgn in Shaitaan, a thriller directed by Vikas Bahl.

