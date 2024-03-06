Oscars 2024: From Best Picture, Best Actor to Best Director- Check out the Probable Winners

Hyderabad: In the weeks after the Oscar nominations were made public, there have been a few momentum shifts to consider as we make our 2024 Oscar predictions, as well as a few of mysteries to unravel as Oscar night approaches. However, other things have felt predetermined since long before then, specifically that Oppenheimer is about to have yet another very, very wonderful night.

Oppenheimer is nominated in 13 categories but faces stiff competition, especially for adapted screenplay and legendary skills in editing and original score. There is also plenty of suspense in categories such as outstanding animated film, costume, and production design, where voters must pick between the drastically dissimilar worlds of Poor Things and Barbie. However, after a careful study, we present the names of the top contenders in the four most vouched-for titles- best picture, best director, best actress and best actor.

BEST PICTURE

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

PREDICTED WINNER: Oppenheimer

It's been more than a decade since a film won best picture or its equivalent at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild, Directors Guild, Producers Guild, and British Academy. That film was Argo, which went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2013—as did the film that came before it, Slumdog Millionaire from 2008. Such unfettered domination occurs infrequently, but when it does, this category becomes brutally clear to predict. Oppenheimer will join that class following an unbeatable performance on the trail this season, with no competition able to steal momentum away from it.

BEST DIRECTOR

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

PREDICTED WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

There have been few instances where a film can be guaranteed to win best picture without also winning best director—but it seems unlikely this time around. Christopher Nolan has been one of Hollywood's most prominent and renowned mainstream filmmakers for nearly two decades, and even before Oppenheimer became a global success, he was one of the last hopes for original blockbuster filmmaking. Oppenheimer was sold under his name, and one could not be rewarded without the other.

BEST ACTRESS

Annette Bening, Nyad

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

PREDICTED WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

There is still a considerable potential that Emma Stone will win here, but after Lily Gladstone's stunning triumph at the SAG Awards on January 24, the chances are back in the Killers' favour. Both performers gave outstanding performances—Stone's daring performance in Poor Things is the film's focal point, while Gladstone's heartbreaking portrayal of a bereaved lady at the centre of a horrifying and lethal scheme in Killers is the film's bleeding heart. This category is strong overall, with tremendous, varied performances across the board, but Gladstone and Stone have won most of the honours thus far. Not only that, Gladstone has been creating history all season. She is the first Indigenous performer to win a SAG Award for Best Actress, and a win at the Oscars on March 10 would be the first for a Native American actor.

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

PREDICTED WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

This category has seen plenty of interest in recent years, from Anthony Hopkins' surprise upset of the late Chadwick Boseman to Brendan Fraser narrowly defeating Austin Butler in last year's nail-biter. While Paul Giamatti beat Cillian Murphy at Critics Choice and continues to ride a wave of great notices and career appreciation following his appealing turn in The Holdovers, the Oppenheimer star picked up wins from both SAG and BAFTA—two industry groups with significant membership overlapping with the Academy. Furthermore, Oppenheimer appears to be on track to outperform at the Oscars, much like Everything Everywhere All at Once did a year ago.