From Announcing Wrong Winner to Getting Slapped: 6 Most Shocking Oscar Moments

Hyderabad: The Oscars stand out in the entertainment world every year for its iconic, humorous, and sometimes shocking incidents. Expectations are high for this year's edition too as fans eagerly await the glamorous red carpet looks, accessories, pre-event Instagram posts, adorable moments between couples, and hairstyles that will surely inspire us to recreate them.

Throughout past decades, this ceremony has consistently provided nail-biting and hilariously awkward moments that are etched in our memories. From cringe-inducing speeches and name mispronunciations to stage falls, unexpected kisses, and memorable musical performances, the Academy Awards promise unforgettable evenings filled with near-disasters and joyous laughter.

Now, let's have a look at the top and most awkward moments in Oscars history, ranging from the bizarre to the incredibly delightful.

1. The audience's varied reactions to Eminem's 2020 performance: When Eminem performed Lose Yourself at the 2020 Oscars, the audience's responses were diverse. While some like Janelle Monae, Kelly Marie Tran, and Anthony Ramos enthusiastically sang along and nodded their heads, others, including director Martin Scorsese, seemed less engaged, appearing either half asleep or lost in deep contemplation.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

2. Warren Beatty's 2017 blunder announcing the wrong Oscar winner: Our skin crawls at the memory of this unforgettable night. During the climactic 'Best Picture' announcement, all eyes were on Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty. Initially, Beatty declared La La Land as the winner, causing chaos, until the truth emerged that Moonlight was the actual victor. Amidst the onstage chaos, one memorable moment was catching Ryan Gosling trying to suppress his laughter in the background.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

3. John Travolta's 2014 mispronunciation of Idina Menzel's name: This incident is undeniably memorable. When John Travolta introduced the Frozen actor in 2014, he mangled her name as 'Adele Dazeem,' leaving viewers perplexed. Whether it was his enthusiastic praise of Menzel's talent or the comical name mix-up that drew more laughs remains debatable. The following year, Menzel cleverly returned the favor by mispronouncing Travolta's name at the ceremony as 'Glom Gazingo'. Well played, indeed.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

4. Jennifer Lawrence's stumble on the staircase in 2013 stole the spotlight: After Jean Dujardin announced her name for the 'Best Actress' award for her portrayal in Silver Lining's Playbook, Jennifer fell on the stage's stairs. Despite the momentary embarrassment, she quickly regained her composure and gracefully handled the situation. Reflecting on the incident in an interview with a magazine, Jennifer revealed the reason behind the fall. While waiting to hear the results at the Oscars, she couldn't shake the word "cakewalk" from her head. It was only as she walked up the stairs that she realized her dress was causing the problem. Her stylist had instructed her to "kick, walk, kick, walk" to avoid such mishaps, a detail she had forgotten amidst thoughts of cake, leading to her unexpected stumble.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

5. Neil Patrick Harris caused a stir in 2015 when he appeared on stage in his underwear: While many remember the actor's quirky magic tricks at the Oscars that year, a lesser-known fact is that he also sported only his underwear during his hosting duties. Contrary to feeling uncomfortable under the bright stage lights, this wardrobe choice was a nod to the Oscar-nominated movie of the time, Birdman.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

6. Chris Rock gets slapped by Will Smith in 2022: Who can forget the shocking Chris Rock–Will Smith slapping incident. At the 94th Academy Awards in 2022, actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the latter's presentation of Best Documentary Feature. Rock had made a quirky comments about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. After slapping him right across his face, Smith returned to his seat and shouted profanity at Rock. Following this incident, Smith apologised but it was too late. He was banned for attending banned from attending Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) related events for ten years.