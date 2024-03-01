'Thank You!': When Oscar Winners' Economical Acceptance Speeches Left Audiences Astonished

Hyderabad: An Oscar speech is an address to the audience by the recipient of the annual Academy Award bestowed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to honour cinematic achievements in the film industry. Though speeches are typical at award ceremonies, they are especially important during the Academy Awards because of their global reach. Oscar acceptance speeches are known for being emotional, inspirational, or a combination of the two. However, some folks choose to keep their Oscar speeches short and crisp.

The shortest Oscar speeches have been those in which honorees merely said "thank you". Clark Gable and Alfred Hitchcock kept things simple when they won their Academy Award. Similarly, when Patty Duke was nominated Best Supporting Actress for The Miracle Worker at the 35th Academy Awards in 1962, her acceptance speech consisted of only two words—"Thank you". Likewise, Joe Pesci delivered a five-word acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Actor for Goodfellas at the 63rd Academy Awards, saying: "It’s my privilege. Thank you."

Below are 7 of the shortest speeches in the history of the Oscars.

Louis Psihoyos (The Cove, 2009)

After receiving the award for Best Documentary, recipient Psihoyos could only say two words ("Thank you") before the orchestra cut him off. Producer Fisher Stevens had used all the time with his speech. Psihoyos later posted a video of the Oscar speech he would have given had he been given more time.

Joe Pesci (Goodfellas, 1990)

When winning his Best Supporting Actor award for his portrayal of Tommy DeVito in Martin Scorsese's legendary gangster flick, Hollywood's favourite wise guy was brief in his thanks. "It’s my privilege. Thank you," he replied. Pesci kept his speech brief because he truly believed he had little chance of winning.

Rita Moreno (Westside Story, 1962)

Moreno won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She accepted the award with a simple statement: "I can't believe it! Good Lord. I'll leave you with it!" Moreno received one of ten awards that evening for West Side Story, which also won Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for her co-star George Chakris.

Patty Duke (The Miracle Worker, 1963)

The Miracle Worker actor, who appeared overwhelmed as she accepted the Best Supporting Actress award, simply muttered, "Thank you."

Billy Wilder (Apartment, 1961)

Although Wilder won Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Picture for his work on The Apartment, he kept his speech concise. When Gina Lollobrigida gave him the Best Director Oscar, he remarked, "Thank you so much, you lovely discerning people. Thank you."

William Holden (Stalag 17, 1954)

Holden expressed his gratitude upon collecting his Best Actor award with a simple: "Thank you. Thank you."

Dimitri Tiomkin (High Noon, 1953)

Music director Dimitri Tiomkin won two Oscars for his work on High Noon, yet both speeches were only 15 words long. For his first win, he said, "Thank you very much. Thank you." After his second win, the actor remarked: "I feel like a mother of the wonderful twins."