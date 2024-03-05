From The Elephant Man to American Hustle: 5 Films with Most Oscar Nominations but Zero Wins

Hyderabad: The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, are a prestigious event held annually that acknowledges and rewards outstanding achievements in the film industry for that year. The ceremony features films competing across various categories like best actress/actor and best screenplay.

As the 96th edition of the Academy Awards draws near, industry professionals are gearing up for what promises to be another thrilling celebration. Among this year's nominees, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer stands out with a remarkable 13 nominations in different categories.

Although receiving an award is a significant honour, some of the most iconic films in history have experienced disappointment at the hands of the Academy. Despite their artistic excellence and critical acclaim, these movies garnered multiple nominations at the Oscars but ultimately left empty-handed. Reflecting on films like 1980's The Elephant Man and 2013's American Hustle, which received numerous nominations but failed to secure any wins, we observe the complexities and unpredictability of award recognition.

1. The Elephant Man (1980) - 8 Nominations: In 1980, The Elephant Man, shot entirely in black and white, recounted the story of Dr. Frederic Treves helping and befriending a disfigured man named John Merrick. John, a victim of exploitation in a circus due to his deformities, endured societal rejection and isolation. However, under Dr. Frederic's care, he flourished and integrated into British society. Based on the life of Joseph Merrick, known as the elephant man, this poignant film earned eight nominations at the 53rd Academy Awards in 1981. Despite failing to win any awards, The Elephant Man remains a powerful narrative of resilience and acceptance in the face of adversity.

2. True Grit (2010) - 10 Nominations: Released in 2010, True Grit is a Western film based on Charles Portis' novel. This film features renowned actors like Jeff Bridges and Matt Damon. The storyline follows Mattie Ross, whose father is killed by an outlaw named Tom Chaney. Seeking justice, she teams up with Rooster Cogburn and is later joined by LaBoeuf, embarking on a journey to capture the murderer. Despite being nominated for 10 Oscars in various categories including best actor, art direction, and cinematography, True Grit failed to secure any wins. Nevertheless, this modern rendition of the traditional Western genre offers thrilling action sequences and intense gunfights.

3. The Shawshank Redemption (1994) - 7 Nominations: The Shawshank Redemption, released in 1994, centres around the lives of inmates at Shawshank prison. Morgan Freeman portrays Red, a long-term prisoner, who forms a deep connection with Andy Dufresne, played by Tim Robbins. As Andy asserts his innocence like many others incarcerated, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and companionship, eventually achieving freedom. The strong bond between Red and Andy culminates in a poignant reunion as free men. Widely cherished as one of the most iconic crime films, The Shawshank Redemption epitomises Morgan Freeman's acting prowess. Despite garnering seven Oscar nominations in 1995, the film experienced disappointment as it lost in all categories, leaving fans shocked.

4. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) - 5 Nominations: Showing the captivating tale of the entrepreneurial fraudster Jordan Belfort, The Wolf of Wall Street showcases his ascent from rags to riches through fraudulent investment tactics. Led by the remarkable performance of Leonardo DiCaprio, the movie chronicles Belfort's transformation from a thriving businessman to a criminal convict. Full of drugs, sex, and reckless spending, The Wolf of Wall Street offers an unapologetically candid narrative on the repercussions of sudden stardom. Despite being nominated for five Oscars in 2014, encompassing categories like Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Director, the movie left the ceremony empty-handed. Nevertheless, The Wolf of Wall Street stands out as a fan favourite and a must-watch for lovers of comedy and crime genres.

5. American Hustle (2013) - 10 Nominations: Featuring Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, and Jennifer Lawrence, American Hustle unfolds as a riveting crime saga. The plot follows Irving Rosenfeld's involvement in an undercover operation with Richie DiMaso, aimed at exposing a network of corrupt individuals. Brimming with romance, action, and intensity, the film offers a thrilling and captivating viewing experience. Garnering a staggering 10 nominations at the 2014 Oscars, including categories like Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Costume Design, American Hustle failed to clinch victory in any of its designated segments.

Looking ahead, the Oscars 2024 is scheduled to commence at 04:00 am IST on March 11 and will be broadcast live on Disney+Hotstar in India. Renowned comedian and talk show personality Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the Oscars for the fourth time this year.