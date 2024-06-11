Mirzapur 3 Teaser: Stakes Rise as Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit Eye for Throne, Fans Demand 'Bring Back Munna Bhaiya'

Hyderabad: Mark your calendars, Mirzapur aficionados! Season 3 is set to grace your screens on July 5, ending all the speculations once and for all. Following the thrilling announcement comes a teaser, unveiling Pankaj Tripathi’s return as Kaleen Bhaiya, ready to reclaim his throne amidst the anticipation, while Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit gears up for the ultimate showdown to seize the power.

Prime Video dropped a bombshell on Tuesday, revealing the release date for the much-awaited third installment of Mirzapur. As fans were overjoyed with the news of Mirzapur 3 releasing on July 5, they were treated to an additional delight - the unveiling of the riveting teaser for Mirzapur Season 3.

An Excel Media and Entertainment production, the beloved crime saga is helmed by the directors Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. In this ten-episode series, viewers are promised heightened stakes and an expanded canvas, with the perennial struggle for the coveted throne of Mirzapur taking center stage once again.

But amidst the chaos, the rules of the game remain unchanged in the fictional realm of Mirzapur. The burning question lingers: will the throne of Mirzapur be earned or snatched in this relentless battle for power and dominance, where trust is a rare luxury? hints the official synopsis.

The teaser opens with Kulbhushan Kharbanda’s commanding voice, setting the stage for the epic clash between the 'sher' Kaleen Bhaiya and the formidable 'sawa sher' Guddu Pandit. Offering a glimpse into the intense face-off between the lead protagonists, the teaser also hints at the impending showdown between Shweta Tripathi's Golu and Isha Talwar's Madhuri Yadav. It dives deep into the intricate web of family dynamics and power struggles, showcasing a rich ensemble cast including Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and more.

Back in March, the makers unveiled Mirzapur Season 3 in the presence of Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Shweta Tripathi. During the event, Ali provided a sneak peek into the upcoming season, promising the infusion of fresh characters while bidding farewell to some familiar faces. Nonetheless, the essence of Mirzapur remains intact in its latest installment.

Despite the excitement, fans are grappling with disappointment over the absence of Munna Bhaiya in the new season. The Mirzapur saga has ingrained itself deeply in popular culture, with characters transcending screens to become household names. Thus, the absence of Divyendu, who portrayed the beloved Munna Bhaiya, has left many hearts shattered.

Numerous fans expressed their dismay, with broken heart emojis flooding the comments: "Without Munna bhaiya, Mirzapur won’t be the same." The clamour for Divyendu's return echoed across social media platforms as fans demand: "Bring Munna bhaiya back!"

Mirzapur Season 3 boasts an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

Set against the gritty backdrop of Mirzapur, the crime drama captivated audiences with its debut in 2018, followed by a gripping second season in 2020. Get ready for another adrenaline-fueled ride through the heartlands of power, betrayal, and vengeance as Mirzapur returns to rule our screens once more.