Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Pankaj Tripathi says he is looking forward to begin shooting for season three of his popular Prime Video series Mirzapur, which features him in the fan-favourite character of don Kaleen Bhaiya. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur has been one of the biggest breakout Indian Originals since its debut in 2018. The second season was one of the most-watched shows in India in 2020.

Tripathi, who stars on the show as the ruthless mafia Akhandanand Kaleen Tripathi, said he satiates his hunger for power through the show. "I know that the fan excitement for the series is humongous. I will do the costume trail tomorrow and within a week we will begin shooting. I will also hear the entire script now, I am truly excited to be Kaleen bhaiya again.

"This is a lot of fun to do, the show and the role of Kaleen bhaiya. I am actually a powerless man in real life, so I experience power only through Kaleen bhaiya. The hunger for power, which is there in everyone, gets satiated through Mirzapur," the actor said.

Before he dives into filming the much-awaited season three, Tripathi will see the theatrical release of filmmaker Srijit Mukherji's Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. Talking bout his roles in Mirzapur and Sherdil, Tripathi said that they are on the opposite ends of power structure. "Kaleen bhaiya is powerful, but Gangaram is powerless. They are two absolutely different people. You won't notice Gangaram and can't ignore Kaleen bhaiya."

(With agency inputs)