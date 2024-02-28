Malayalam Actor Lena Announces Wedding with Gaganyaan Astronaut Prasanth Nair

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Actor Lena Surprises Everyone as She Announces Wedding with Gaganyaan Astronaut Prasanth Nair

Actor Lena, on Tuesday, announced that she is married to Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. Her announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi named the four astronauts undergoing training for the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Gaganyaan mission.

Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Lena, well-known for her films like Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal, Koottu, and Bhagavan, surprised everyone by announcing her marriage to Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair on the evening of Tuesday. He is among the selected astronauts for the Indian Space Research Organisation's Gaganyaan mission. Lena disclosed that she tied the knot with Prasanth this year on January 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, named Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair as one of the pilots undergoing training for the upcoming mission. Taking to Instagram, Lena posted a sneak peek of the official video, along with photos from their traditional wedding ceremony. Both Lena and Prasanth could be seen in garlands and beaming with their relatives.

Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "Today, 27 February 2024, our Prime Minister, Modi ji Awarded the First Indian Astronaut Wings to Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. It is a historic moment of pride for our Country, our state of Kerala and Me personally."

She revealed that she had been eagerly waiting for this announcement to share the news about her marriage. "In order to maintain the officially required confidentiality, I was waiting for this announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17 January 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage," she further wrote

Aside from Prasanth, the other three astronauts undergoing training are Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Subhanshu Shukla. Gaganyaan is India's first human space flight mission, and the training will be held at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thumba near Thiruvananthapuram. ISRO plans to demonstrate human spaceflight to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in the short term as part of the Gaganyaan program, laying the groundwork for a sustainable Indian human space exploration initiative in the future.

READ MORE

  1. Rajinikanth-Latha 43rd Anniversary: Soundarya Reveals Ritual Her Parents Follow for Over Four-decade
  2. Rajinikanth and Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together for an 'Unforgettable Journey Together'
  3. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran injured on Vilayath Buddha's set

TAGGED:

Malayalam Actor LenaCaptain Prasanth Balakrishnan NairGaganyaan Astronaut

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

EXCLUSIVE | 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future, Career Opportunities in Space Sector in India

Family of Father-Son Duo Shot Dead During Haldwani Violence in Shock, Demands Justice

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.