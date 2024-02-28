Malayalam Actor Lena Announces Wedding with Gaganyaan Astronaut Prasanth Nair

Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Lena, well-known for her films like Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal, Koottu, and Bhagavan, surprised everyone by announcing her marriage to Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair on the evening of Tuesday. He is among the selected astronauts for the Indian Space Research Organisation's Gaganyaan mission. Lena disclosed that she tied the knot with Prasanth this year on January 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, named Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair as one of the pilots undergoing training for the upcoming mission. Taking to Instagram, Lena posted a sneak peek of the official video, along with photos from their traditional wedding ceremony. Both Lena and Prasanth could be seen in garlands and beaming with their relatives.

Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "Today, 27 February 2024, our Prime Minister, Modi ji Awarded the First Indian Astronaut Wings to Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. It is a historic moment of pride for our Country, our state of Kerala and Me personally."

She revealed that she had been eagerly waiting for this announcement to share the news about her marriage. "In order to maintain the officially required confidentiality, I was waiting for this announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17 January 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage," she further wrote

Aside from Prasanth, the other three astronauts undergoing training are Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Subhanshu Shukla. Gaganyaan is India's first human space flight mission, and the training will be held at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thumba near Thiruvananthapuram. ISRO plans to demonstrate human spaceflight to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in the short term as part of the Gaganyaan program, laying the groundwork for a sustainable Indian human space exploration initiative in the future.