Malaika Arora Celebrates Son Arhaan Khan's Birthday with Arbaaz Khan and His Wife Sshura - Watch

Hyderabad: Malaika Arora joined ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and his current wife, Sshura Khan, for a heartwarming family gathering in Mumbai to. The former couple came together to celebrate their son Arhaan Khan's birthday. The reunion, witnessed on a Friday night, gathered not only the former couple but also included Arbaaz's father, scriptwriting legend Salim Khan, Malaika's mother Joyce Polycarp, her sister Amrita Arora, and her son Azaan, at a popular restaurant in Bandra.

Radiating smiles, Arbaaz and Sshura arrived at the venue, setting a cheerful tone for the evening. Malaika looked stunning in an elegant white attire. Her joyous moments captured alongside her mother depicted the warm and harmonious atmosphere of the family gathering, joined by Arbaaz's close friend and actor Raveena Tandon.

Malaika's all-white ensemble exuded grace, while Sshura donned an all-black attire, and Arbaaz complemented his new wife in a matching shirt and blue denim. Despite celebrating Arhaan’s birthday together, they refrained from posing as a trio.

Arbaaz embarked on a new journey with makeup artist Sshura Khan, exchanging vows on December 24 the previous year in a modest ceremony at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai residence. Before his union with Sshura Khan, Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a son named Arhaan. Their divorce was finalised in May 2017, following which Malaika has been romantically linked with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.