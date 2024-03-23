'Can't Wait': Arjun Kapoor Adds to Hype Around Malaika Arora's Son Arhaan's Dumb Biryani Podcast

Hyderabad: Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son, unveiled trailer of his upcoming podcast called Dumb Biryani. Celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, are congratulating him on his new venture. Also extending best wishes to Arhaan on his venture are celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar, and Arbaaz'a wife Sshura Khan.

Arjun Kapoor posted Arhaan's podcast trailer on Instagram, showing his support for his girlfriend's son. Sharing the promotional video, Arjun wrote, "He wrote, "Madness!! This is definitely going to be a blast. My Kinda biryani, can't wait to see it."

Other stars like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar also praised Arhaan on social media. Kareena, who is among Malaika's close circle, shared Arhaan's podcast teaser on her Instagram. "Well done Arhaan, congratulations darling," wrote Kareena as she extended best wishes to her bestie's son.

Karan Johar encouraged people not to miss Arhaan's candid podcast, predicting it to be interesting. Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and Arbaaz's wife Sshura Khan also expressed their excitement for Arhaan's podcast on Instagram stories.

Arhaan Khan, along with Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma, announced their podcast, Dumb Biryani, on Instagram. The teaser gives a sneak peek into their casual discussions about life experiences and future plans. Dumb Biryani is a new podcast series with six episodes featuring Arhaan Khan, Dev Raiyani, and Arush Verma. Presented by Revolio Media, it will be available exclusively on their YouTube channel. The series aims to provide listeners with an inside look into the lives and conversations of the trio.