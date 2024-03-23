'Can't Wait': Arjun Kapoor Adds to Hype Around Malaika Arora's Son Arhaan's Dumb Biryani Podcast

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 23, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

'Can't Wait': Arjun Kapoor Adds to Hype Around Malaika Arora's Son Arhaan Khan's Dumb Biryani Podcast

Arjun Kapoor adds to hype around Dumb Biryani podcast by his partner Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan. Arjun expresses excitement as he shares Dumb Biryani trailer on his social media handle.

Hyderabad: Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son, unveiled trailer of his upcoming podcast called Dumb Biryani. Celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, are congratulating him on his new venture. Also extending best wishes to Arhaan on his venture are celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar, and Arbaaz'a wife Sshura Khan.

Arjun Kapoor posted Arhaan's podcast trailer on Instagram, showing his support for his girlfriend's son. Sharing the promotional video, Arjun wrote, "He wrote, "Madness!! This is definitely going to be a blast. My Kinda biryani, can't wait to see it."

'Can't Wait': Arjun Kapoor Adds to Hype Around Malaika Arora's Son Arhaan Khan's Dumb Biryani Podcast
'Can't Wait': Arjun Kapoor Adds to Hype Around Malaika Arora's Son Arhaan Khan's Dumb Biryani Podcast

Other stars like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar also praised Arhaan on social media. Kareena, who is among Malaika's close circle, shared Arhaan's podcast teaser on her Instagram. "Well done Arhaan, congratulations darling," wrote Kareena as she extended best wishes to her bestie's son.

Katrina Kaif extends best wishes to Arhaan Khan over his podcast Dumb Biryani
Katrina Kaif extends best wishes to Arhaan Khan over his podcast Dumb Biryani

Karan Johar encouraged people not to miss Arhaan's candid podcast, predicting it to be interesting. Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and Arbaaz's wife Sshura Khan also expressed their excitement for Arhaan's podcast on Instagram stories.

Kareena Kapoor Khan lauds Arhaan Khan's Dumb Biryani trailer
Kareena Kapoor Khan lauds Arhaan Khan's Dumb Biryani trailer

Arhaan Khan, along with Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma, announced their podcast, Dumb Biryani, on Instagram. The teaser gives a sneak peek into their casual discussions about life experiences and future plans. Dumb Biryani is a new podcast series with six episodes featuring Arhaan Khan, Dev Raiyani, and Arush Verma. Presented by Revolio Media, it will be available exclusively on their YouTube channel. The series aims to provide listeners with an inside look into the lives and conversations of the trio.

Read More

  1. Arjun Kapoor Promises 'Mayhem' As He Unveils His First Look From Singham Again on Valentine's Day
  2. Amid buzz around breakup, Malaika Arora gives a shoutout to 'coolest DJ' Arjun Kapoor
  3. I'll always have your back: Arjun Kapoor pens heartfelt note on bae Malaika Arora's 48th birthday
Last Updated :Mar 23, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.