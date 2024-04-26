Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mammootty MOBBED As He Steps Out with Wife To Cast Vote in Kerala - Watch

Hyderabad: Mammootty cast his vote as part of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 voting in Kerala. The Malayalam superstar was spotted at a polling booth in Ernakulam, Kerala on Friday, April 26, to cast his vote. In videos and photos surfaced online, the actor was seen walking into the polling booth and was instantly mobbed by fans and media.

The renowned superstar stepped out to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Kerala donning an olive green shirt and veshti. Accompanied by his wife Sulfath Kutty, he made his way to a polling booth in Ernakulam on April 26 afternoon. Upon his arrival, the 72-year-old actor was swarmed by fans eager to catch a glimpse of him exercising his voting rights.

Earlier in the day, actor and producer Tovino Thomas was seen at a polling booth in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur, as Kerala's 20 parliamentary seats went to vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. He cast his ballot at the Government Girls Higher Secondary school in Irinjalakkuda.

Kerala holds the fate of 194 candidates in its hands, with two seats—Alathur and Mavelikara—reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. Notably, the Wayanad constituency features a fierce contest between sitting MP Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party and Annie Raja of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), both representing the national INDIA bloc but competing locally.

Today marks the commencement of voting at 7 am for the second phase of polls, encompassing 88 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 States and Union Territories. Alongside the 20 constituencies in Kerala, states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tripura, Manipur, and Jammu & Kashmir are also casting their votes.

The ongoing Lok Sabha election unfolds in seven phases until June 1, with the final results scheduled to be announced on June 4.