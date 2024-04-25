Vidya Balan Lauds Mammootty's Gay Role in Kaathal, Doubts Bollywood's Willingness to Follow Suit

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Vidya Balan Lauds Mammootty's Gay Role in Kaathal, Doubts Bollywood's Willingness to Follow Suit

Vidya Balan expresses doubts about leading Bollywood stars taking on a gay role similar to Mammootty's portrayal in the Malayalam film Kaathal: The Core. She highlights the cultural differences between Kerala and Bollywood, citing the more educated and open-minded audience in Kerala as a factor.

Hyderabad: In the current Bollywood landscape, actor Vidya Balan doubts that A-list stars would be willing to take on a gay role similar to Mammootty's portrayal in the 2023 Malayalam-language film Kaathal: The Core, directed by Jeo Baby. Vidya Balan exaggerated the factors that make such a performance highly unlikely in the Hindi film industry.

While speaking on a podcast, the Do Aur Do Pyaar actor pointed out that Kerala's audience is distinctly more literate, which creates a different cultural context. "We have to accept that it's a more literate audience in Kerala. That's a big difference. The texture of the lowest common denominator is very different in Kerala," she said.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

The actor stated that the difference in Kerala lies in its more educated audience, resulting in a unique texture that's more open to diverse storylines. She explained that it's a reflection of their society, where actors, especially male superstars, are revered and worshipped.

"I'm not taking away from him (Mammootty) that he did. But maybe it's a bit easier there. It is a reflection of his society. I think they'd be more open to something like this. And they revere their actors like anything in the South. They worship them, especially the male superstars. So it's that much more credible that he went ahead and did it. He didn't think it'd be a reflection of my machismo. He's a much more secure actor," she said.

Vidya Balan praised Mammootty's performance, citing it as a remarkable display of acceptance and support for the LGBTQ+ community. "For the biggest superstar of Malayalam cinema to not only act in it, but also produce it, I don't think there's a bigger show of acceptance or support to the community, and then opening others' minds to the same. Unfortunately, I don't think any of our Hindi stars would be able to do a film like Kaathal," she added.

The film, directed by Jeo Baby, features Mammootty and Jyothika, with the latter's character seeking a divorce due to her husband's homosexuality. The film marks Mammootty and Jyothika's first collaboration.

READ MORE

  1. Female-led Cinema Is Still in Its Nascent Stage: Vidya Balan
  2. 'It Came From a Personal Issue': Vidya Balan Opens up About Facing Witch Hunt in Bollywood
  3. Kartik Aaryan Spotted Filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Kolkata's Howrah Bridge in His Rooh Baba Look

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.