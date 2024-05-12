ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kareena Shares Kiss with Saif as She Gets Spotted for the First Time Following MP High Court Notice

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 12, 2024, 7:50 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are spotted sharing a kiss in former's first public appearance since the MP High Court issued a notice. The couple's affectionate moment capture attention amidst their busy schedules and legal matters.
Kareena Kapoor Spotted Sharing a Kiss with Saif Ali Khan Following MP High Court Notice(Photo: IANS)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are spotted sharing a kiss in former's first public appearance since the MP High Court issued a notice. The couple's affectionate moment capture attention amidst their busy schedules and legal matters.

Hyderabad: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Bollywood's power couple, were recently seen outside their Mumbai home, igniting a frenzy of love with a romantic kiss. Married for over a decade and parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh, they continue to dazzle fans with their enduring romance.

On May 12, in Mumbai, the paparazzi captured the couple stepping out of their residence. Kareena, stunning in a white kurta and denim, gracefully held Saif's arm as they engaged in conversation. Their affectionate exchange culminated in a sweet kiss before parting ways.

As Kareena dropped Saif off at his car, their conversation continued, punctuated by smiles and warmth. Kareena's chic attire, accentuated by black sunglasses, exuded elegance, while Saif looked dapper in a light pink kurta and pajamas.

Soon after the videos of Saif and Kareena kissing surfaced online, fans couldn't contain their excitement. Showering the couple with heart-eye emojis in the comments section of the paparazzo Instagram handle.

On the professional front, Kareena had a successful stint with the female heist comedy Crew, featuring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. Her upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders.

Meanwhile, Saif gears up for his Telugu venture, Devara, sharing screen space with Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, where he essays a negative character. He also collaborates with director Siddharth Anand for an action-packed film. The duo is returning after gap of nearly seventeen years. They earlier worked together in films like Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

Read More

  1. MP High Court Issues Notice to Kareena Kapoor Khan for Hurting Christian Sentiments
  2. 'Huge Commitment,' Says Kareena Kapoor as She Becomes UNICEF India Ambassador - Watch
  3. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Stunning Snaps from Tanzania with her 'SAVANNA BOY' Taimur Ali Khan

TAGGED:

KAREENA KISSES SAIF IN VIRAL VIDEOSAIF ALI KHANKAREENA KAPOOR KHANMP HIGH COURT NOTICE TO KAREENAKAREENA SAIF VIRAL VIDEO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.