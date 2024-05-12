Kareena Shares Kiss with Saif as She Gets Spotted for the First Time Following MP High Court Notice

Hyderabad: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Bollywood's power couple, were recently seen outside their Mumbai home, igniting a frenzy of love with a romantic kiss. Married for over a decade and parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh, they continue to dazzle fans with their enduring romance.

On May 12, in Mumbai, the paparazzi captured the couple stepping out of their residence. Kareena, stunning in a white kurta and denim, gracefully held Saif's arm as they engaged in conversation. Their affectionate exchange culminated in a sweet kiss before parting ways.

As Kareena dropped Saif off at his car, their conversation continued, punctuated by smiles and warmth. Kareena's chic attire, accentuated by black sunglasses, exuded elegance, while Saif looked dapper in a light pink kurta and pajamas.

Soon after the videos of Saif and Kareena kissing surfaced online, fans couldn't contain their excitement. Showering the couple with heart-eye emojis in the comments section of the paparazzo Instagram handle.

On the professional front, Kareena had a successful stint with the female heist comedy Crew, featuring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. Her upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders.

Meanwhile, Saif gears up for his Telugu venture, Devara, sharing screen space with Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, where he essays a negative character. He also collaborates with director Siddharth Anand for an action-packed film. The duo is returning after gap of nearly seventeen years. They earlier worked together in films like Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum.